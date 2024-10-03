Sports

Thunder junior girls move into first place in District 4 b-ball standings

October 3, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Westside Secondary School Thunder junior girl’s basketball team have moved into first place in the District 4 standings after winning their second game of the season.

There are four teams in the junior division this season. Along with Westside, Emmanuel Christian High School, Centre Dufferin District High School, and Erin District High School have teams in the line-up.

The Thunder played their first game of the season on the road in Fergus when they were up against Emmanuel Christian High School on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Westside left the court with a 26-8 win.

Their second game was at home at Westside on Monday, Sept. 30, when they hosted Erin District High School.

It was a well played competitive game with the Thunder getting the edge.

When the final buzzer sounded, Westside was 16 points ahead and left the court with a 37-21 win.

The Thunder are the only team to win both opening games this season. They have scored 63 points while allowing 29 against.

Emmanuel Christian is in second place with a 1-1 record. They are followed by Centre Dufferin with a 0-1 record and Erin with a 0-1 record.

There are six games on the junior schedule this season before heading into the playoffs.

Once the regular season is finished, the teams will move into the playoffs.

Playoffs will get underway on Oct. 30, with a semi-final round.

The District 4 final is scheduled to take place on Monday, Nov, 4. with the highest seed getting the home court advantage. 


