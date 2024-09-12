General News

Three men charged with mischief in downtown Shelburne

September 12, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged three people with mischief and alcohol related offences over the weekend.  

On Sept. 7, at approximately 2:45 a.m., Dufferin OPP officers responded to a call for service in the area of Main Street and Owen Sound Street in Shelburne.

The complainant advised that three parties were observed banging on windows and damaging construction signs. Police arrived on scene and were led into a mischief investigation.

Amrat BUTTAR, a 24-year-old from Brampton has been charged with mischief – destroys or damages property.

Gurveer CHOHAN, a 29-year-old from Brampton has been charged with mischief – destroys or damages property and being intoxicated in public place.

Maihtaab SINGH, a 22-year-old from Mono has been charged with mischief – destroys or damages property.

If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Suspected drug overdoses increase in Dufferin-Caledon

By JAMES MATTHEWS There’s weight in numbers. And there’s a particular heaviness in the numbers that indicate a stark reality, the realization of which seems ...

Dufferin County holding events for Emancipation and TRC Day

By Paula Brown Dufferin County residents have been invited to commemorate Emancipation Day and the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation at two upcoming events. ...

Orangeville Food Bank faces sharp rise in usage

By JAMES MATTHEWS The doors at the Orangeville Food Bank are endlessly revolving. Heather Hayes, the food bank’s executive director, said the numbers provided in ...

Orangeville cuts cheque to cover Alder pool reno shortfall

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville council signed a cheque for almost $1-million to finish the work at the Alder Street Recreation Centre swimming pool. So far, ...