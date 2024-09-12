Three men charged with mischief in downtown Shelburne

By Sam Odrowski

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged three people with mischief and alcohol related offences over the weekend.

On Sept. 7, at approximately 2:45 a.m., Dufferin OPP officers responded to a call for service in the area of Main Street and Owen Sound Street in Shelburne.

The complainant advised that three parties were observed banging on windows and damaging construction signs. Police arrived on scene and were led into a mischief investigation.

Amrat BUTTAR, a 24-year-old from Brampton has been charged with mischief – destroys or damages property.

Gurveer CHOHAN, a 29-year-old from Brampton has been charged with mischief – destroys or damages property and being intoxicated in public place.

Maihtaab SINGH, a 22-year-old from Mono has been charged with mischief – destroys or damages property.

If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.

