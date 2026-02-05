Three Brampton residents charged in connection to local shoplifting incident

Caledon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid numerous charges after a theft from a local business.

On Jan. 26, at approximately 4:15 p.m., officers from Dufferin OPP responded to a report of a shoplift on Riddell Road, near Centennial Road, in Orangeville. The investigation revealed three individuals attended the store, took thousands of dollars’ worth of alcohol, and fled in a vehicle without making a payment.

At approximately 4:50 p.m., officers from Caledon OPP located the suspect vehicle, after it was involved in a two-vehicle collision on Mayfield Road, near Heart Lake Road, in Caledon. No injuries were sustained as a result of the collision. Shortly after, all three suspects were taken into custody.

As a result of the investigation, three individuals were arrested and charged.

Ankit Ankit, 26, of Brampton, was charged with:

Theft under $5000

Dangerous operation

Flight from peace officer

Failure to stop after accident

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Iqlovedeep Singh, 29, of Brampton, was charged with:

Theft under $5000

Failure to comply with probation order

Posses! sion of an identity document – two counts

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Simranjeet Singh, 27, of Brampton, was charged with:

Theft under $5000

Resist peace officer

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

All three individuals were held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice.

None of the listed charged have been proven in court.

