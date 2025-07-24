Theatre Orangeville’s Summer Arts Fest is coming to the downtown core

July 24, 2025 · 0 Comments

Written By Constance Scrafield

Happy days are here when Theatre Orangeville’s 4th Annual Summer Arts Fest “comes home” to Orangeville’s downtown, over the weekend of Aug. 8 to 10.

With ticketed shows on the David Nairn Stage in the Orangeville Opera House and free events behind it in Alexandra Park, there will be plenty to see over the weekend.

Lisa Lahue, Theatre Orangeville’s technical director, told the Citizen that the Summer Arts Fest was her expansion of the North (519) Best of Toronto Fringe Shows. Lahue originated the idea and is now happy to set it in our midst, a better place in the centre of Orangeville than the original venue at Mount Alverno Resort.

“The town is excited to reintroduce it here in town and grow it in the coming years,” she commented.

The very popular bingo is back inside the Town Hall Atrium, called MUSIC BINGO with drag entertainers from Fluffy Souffle & TroyBoy Entertainment. This event is for audiences 19-plus.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, both inside the Town Hall Atrium and in the Alexandra Park next to the Farmers’ Market, will be family entertainment and KidsFEST – all free of charge.

Many other forms of entertainment are promised, such as the magical flea circus, Storytime with Fay & Fluffy, a dance party and much more.

Major among all this, the Artsploration bus will be there, as well as Arts with Jada. Lahue outlined the plan to create a community arts piece with the contributions of all the youngsters doing their bit on the project for the lobby of the Town Hall.

“There is a vendor market of local artisans and their work, which is always welcomed,” she said.

The Fringe shows begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the Opera House, with The Iron Mask: “In … 1920s Toronto, where jazz and bootleg liquor flow, ’The Man in the Iron Mask is reborn as a Prohibition-era musical. Twins — one, a ruthless crime lord draped in silk and sin; the other, a prisoner lost in the underbelly of King St — are bound by fate and a secret buried in blood…promises to be an unmissable ride,” said Lahue.

This story is told with outstanding dance performances by a professional dance company.

The second show, at 9:15 p.m., is “Me and You and the Highland Coo –Jackie and Charlie have a plan: road trip across Scotland, find the perfect Highland coo, and definitely not think about their problems back home in Canada.”

A tale of friendship and self-discovery.

For the first time, a third North (519) Best of Toronto Fringe play is on the schedule for Sunday, Aug. 10 at 2 p.m. A new Canadian Musical, the show is called “Apothecary.” See the write-up for this extraordinary piece at the Summer Arts Festival at theatreorangeville.ca.

The North (519) Best of Toronto Fringe are ticketed shows.

On Friday before the show, The Iron Mask, in the Atrium, Stan Chang and Gary Taylor will be entertaining patrons with their music.

On Saturday, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Heather Katz will be performing. She may be one of the newest additions to the Summer Arts Fest, but Heather Katz is a long-time, well-known and well-loved performer in this wide region.

“Heather’s performances are straight from her heart to yours,” said Lahue.

These are held in the Lounge Bar, where a bar and concession will be open during the performances.

Lahue is proud that Theatre Orangeville has been able to bring such great Toronto shows to Orangeville. Funded by grants and local supporters, this year’s 6th annual North (519) Best of Toronto Fringe and the 4th Theatre Orangeville Summer Arts Fest will be amazing and once again prove how much the arts mean to this community.

For all the details and to buy tickets, go to theatreorangeville.ca.

