General News

The Ontario SPCA rolls out Neuter Scooter in Dufferin County to reduce pet overpopulation

November 6, 2025   ·   0 Comments

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society’s Neuter Scooter has hit the road in Dufferin County, transporting pets to spay/neuter appointments to make the service more accessible to more families.

The Neuter Scooter transports cats on the second Wednesday of every month to a partnering high-quality, high-volume spay/neuter clinic for surgery, then returns them to their waiting families at the end of the day. The next Neuter Scooter is Nov. 12 for male cats, with pick up and drop off locations at the Giant Tiger Shelburne and the Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre.

The Ontario SPCA rolled out its first Neuter Scooter trip in Orangeville in October, transporting 13 cats for spay/neuter surgeries, which prevented close to an estimated 200 potentially unwanted offspring. It’s one of the Ontario SPCA’s community outreach services designed to help keep pets and families together by making basic veterinary services more accessible. 

“By removing transportation barriers and partnering with high-quality, high-volume clinics that can accommodate many animals each day, the program ensures more animals can be spayed or neutered, which reduces pet overpopulation,” says Bonnie Bishop, Eastern Regional Manager, Community Outreach Services, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. 


Headline News

Community meeting demonstrates disconnect between Strada Aggregates and Melancthon residents

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A local expert sounded the alarm about the proposed Strada Melancthon quarry project during a meeting at Horning ...

Coats for Dufferin returns for the 2025 winter season

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Recognizing the growing need for warm, dependable outdoor apparel in the community, Coats for Dufferin is preparing for ...

Mono opposes aggregate operation’s proposal to extract below water table

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Mono council recently shared its concerns about an aggregate company’s plans to extract material and water from below ...

Concerns about Choices Shelter’s impact on neighbouring residents shared at community meeting

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A community meeting with local residents, Choices Shelter staff, and local leaders was held on Oct. 28 to ...

Dufferin–Caledon MP criticizes 2025 federal budget, claiming it falls short for workers and families

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Government of Canada, under Prime Minister Mark Carney, tabled its 2025 budget on Tuesday, Nov. 4. The ...

Volunteer Dufferin showcases local opportunities at annual volunteer fair

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Local charities and community groups are always looking for volunteers, and on Oct 22, they gathered at the Edlebrock ...

County considers roundabouts to improve road safety

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Dufferin County thoroughfares may benefit from roundabouts at certain intersections and stretches of road. A September Road Safety ...

Ice storm shows service gaps in rural, urban Dufferin County

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Dufferin County has requested assistance through the Municipal Ice Storm Assistance Program. The provincial government program was announced ...

Alzheimer Society of Dufferin County hosts Caregiver Retreat Day

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caregivers dedicate countless hours to care for loved ones, taking careful time to provide the necessary support and ...

‘I’m older than my house’: Bythia St. resident objects to heritage district designation

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Properties that offer little historical significance should not be included in a heritage conservation district. Or that is ...