The Lighthouse shines bright for Orangeville residents in need

April 17, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

A local community meal and outreach program is providing a beacon of light and hope to individuals in need.

The Lighthouse (207 Broadway), which is sponsored by the Uptown Church, provides a free lunch to anyone who steps through its doors. It also provides a space for individuals to connect and find support, with roughly 30 people accessing it on any given day.

Operating from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday through Friday, the program not only addresses physical hunger but guides people to a better place, while providing companionship and a sense of community.

“We try to stand in the gap and give a meal to build a bridge into their lives. Then, as we build friendship and trust and care with them, we get to share life and our hope. We connect them as well to the different organizations and things around the community that can support them,” said Pastor Matthew McLean, better known as “Pastor Matt.”

The Lighthouse served over 8,300 meals in 2024 at an average cost of $9.26 per meal.

While the free meal program has been offered through the Uptown Church since the early 2000s, the Lighthouse in its current form was founded around 15 years ago.

It started out offering soup on Sundays, but as interest grew, the program expanded to offer meals on multiple days of the week.

While some of the Lighthouse’s regular patrons are people struggling to make ends meet or grappling with loneliness, many are homeless, suffer from addictions or have poor mental health.

Pastor Matt grew up in the Orangeville area but moved to Quebec and lived there for 18 years. Seven years ago, he returned to the community.

“I just felt called back to this region and area, so when the church had an opportunity, I jumped right in,” said Pastor Matt.

Once he returned to Orangeville, he learned about the church’s soup kitchen, the Lighthouse, and was immediately drawn to it.

The organization’s goal is to look after people’s body, soul and spirit.

“But if we only get to the body part, that’s great,” said Pastor Matt about feeding the community. “Because if the body is not looked after, we’re not going to be a help to them at all [spiritually]. So our end goal is health, strength, security and connection. If we can get those things going on here, we know that we’re doing our part.”

With the Lighthouse operating as a faith-based not-for-profit organization, Pastor Matt shares his faith with patrons and leads a prayer before each meal. However, the Lighthouse is open to everyone, and those who access food aren’t pressured to participate in the prayer or attend a church service.

“While it is faith based, we’re here to meet people with the basic needs of life, which is food, clothes and shelter,” said Pastor Matt. “If they’re wanting to or willing to, we invite them to our church service. We have Bible studies and other things but none of that is obligatory.”

“We just want to walk alongside people and love them,” he added.

Emergency assistance in the form of essential items like clothing, toiletries and non-perishable food is offered through the Lighthouse to people in immediate need.

In addition to providing a free community meal and emergency assistance, the Lighthouse also hosts outings.

Pastor Matt, who lives at Teen Ranch, takes out groups of program participants to walk the property, see farm animals and enjoy the outdoors.

“Teen Ranch has allowed me to take groups there and pet the horses, the sheep, the pig, the rabbits, and that’s where we’ve had major breakthroughs of trust and care,” he said.

“Many of the people we serve don’t leave Orangeville. They never get outside the area because that would involve money, transportation, and different things. I’m not saying they all can’t, but I’m just saying a majority don’t leave Dufferin County.”

Working with patrons of the Lighthouse has been an incredibly rewarding experience for Pastor Matt, particularly when he’s able to help them get to a better place mentally, physically and spiritually.

“It’s a privilege to get to know their stories,” he told the Citizen. “You can know someone two or three years, and then all of a sudden, you take them out to Teen Ranch, walk around with them, and now they’re opening up to you. You get way further in one day than you did in two years.”

Pastor Matt added, “That’s not to say the two years of doing this was not worth it – it was. It was just a part of the journey, building connection.”

Once trust is built, he said it becomes easier to connect Lighthouse patrons with social services in the community.

“We’ve seen people get off the streets and into places where they’re secure with housing and food,” Pastor Matt said. “We’re really rejoicing in that.”

During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when Orangeville was without a homeless shelter for men, the Lighthouse partnered with Teen Ranch to help get six unhoused individuals off the street.

The pandemic, and restrictions that came with it, were particularly difficult for some of the vulnerable people the Lighthouse serves.

“Some of our patrons passed away during COVID from different things, suicide, overdose, that kind of stuff, which is not just because of COVID, but what they’re dealing with,” Pastor Matt said. “We serve people with addictions and just vulnerable people with mental health issues and different things.”

Some of the local organizations that the Lighthouse directs its patrons to include the Salvation Army, Orangeville Food Bank, and the County of Dufferin. The county, which operates out of the Edelbrock Centre (30 Centre Street), can connect people with resources that help get them off the streets.

Dan, a local senior, recently fell on hard times but got to a better place thanks to the Lighthouse.

“He hit some financial problems right at age 80. He never had them, really, his whole life, and then everything fell out,” Pastor Matt recalled. “He spent half a year coming here and using the facilities for what we’re set up for.”

Dan was able to get back on his feet with the help of the Lighthouse, and told Pastor Matt, “You stood in the gap, you made a difference in my life when I needed somebody to be there. No judgment, nothing, just a meal, friendly face, love and care, and it just changed everything.”

Pastor Matt said Dan recently got engaged and is looking forward to his marriage.

“It’s amazing when we see that,” he told the Citizen. “When you get those responses.”

Some people who access the Lighthouse, see it as family.

“For a few of the people that are here, at least, we’re the only ones that know their names in this community,” Pastor Matt said. “That’s not because people wouldn’t try don’t care, but these individuals are very quiet and withdrawn. They maybe suffer with depression or different things.”

The generosity of local businesses towards the Lighthouse over the years has been astounding, according to Pastor Matt.

He said the Lighthouse has never run out of food, and that is thanks to the support of the community.

In Orangeville, Bluebird Café, Pizza Pizza, COBS Bread, and Déjà vu Diner are some of the businesses that regularly provide food donations to ensure the community meal is successful. The Orangeville Food Bank, along with several local churches, help out as well.

“It’s a big collective effort here that has made [the Lighthouse] possible, because we’re doing it on a shoe string budget,” Pastor Matt explained.

Overall, he said the community support has been amazing.

“We live in a pretty special place,” Pastor Matt said. “It’s not the Orangeville necessarily, that I remember from the 1980s, it’s changed… but it has the same sense of community and togetherness.”

The Lighthouse has 20 volunteers but is always looking for more. Anyone interested in learning about volunteering opportunities can call 519-942-0736.

As well, monetary or food donations are always welcomed and needed at the Lighthouse.

Gift cards for local grocery stores or places like Tim Hortons and McDonalds are handed out to patrons and work great as a donation.

If anyone encounters a homeless or vulnerable person on the streets and doesn’t know what to do, Pastor Matt said it’s simple – help them.

“Send them to us, and then we’ll give them some food, and then we’ll send them to the county or connect them with somebody. We’ll figure out where they’re at and it all starts with the meal. A lot of stuff happens around the table, through generations and generations, family, community – it all happens around tables,” Pastor Matt smiled.

