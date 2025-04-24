The Health Practice opens in Orangeville, improves access to naturopathic medicine locally

By Sam Odrowski

A naturopathic doctor celebrated the grand opening of her own practice in Orangeville earlier this month.

Dr. Kelly McGuire welcomed friends, family, patients, dignitaries and supporters to The Health Practice, located at 229 Broadway, Unit #2, on April 4 for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“I’m truly honoured to officially open The Health Practice and join the Orangeville community of family-owned and locally-owned businesses. It has been a dream of mine for a long time to be a clinic owner and continue to practice the medicine that I love so dearly and helps so many,” said Dr. McGuire at the grand opening. “It’s exciting to think of the potential to reach more people and help more community members in Orangeville and surrounding areas.”

Dr. McGuire, who was born and raised in Orangeville, has been practicing naturopathic medicine for 13 years.

She did an associateship in Burlington and worked locally at a naturopathic medicine practice before purchasing one of her own.

Dr. McGuire said she always wanted to operate a practice locally and is grateful for the opportunity.

“My hope is that this practice will not only provide care but also be a place of education, empowerment, and connection for our community. We want to enrich the integrative healthcare options that our community members need and want,” she said at the grand opening.

“At The Health Practice, our mission is to empower health and healing naturally. We believe in treating the whole person, mind, body and spirit, using evidence-based medicine and working alongside each patient and their larger team of primary healthcare providers to achieve their optimal well-being.”

Naturopathic medicine is integrative and considered complementary to modern medicine. It’s evidence-based and can be helpful to patients who aren’t finding solutions.

“Naturopathic medicine is considered to be a primary care modality. I like to think of it as really similar to what your family practitioner does. We just have a different toolkit,” Dr. McGuire told the Citizen. “The holistic toolkit involves lifestyle, nutrition, supplements. I have additional certifications in intravenous vitamin therapy so that can help folks dealing with chronic diseases like cancer, complex burnout, chronic fatigue syndrome, and athletic performance.”

She added, “As naturopaths in Ontario, we can still perform blood work. Our scope really ends at certain pharmaceuticals and [diagnostic] images. But I refer back to the family doctor in those instances for that real integrative approach that patients need.”

Orangeville councillor Joe Andrews, chair of the town’s Economic Development Committee, attended The Health Practice’s grand opening and congratulated Dr. McGuire on becoming a business owner.

“This represents the expansion of health options that exist in our growing community… and as much as Dr. Kelly has identified very clearly her medical background, she’s also an entrepreneur. Her investment in our community, especially during these times, is absolutely critical and imperative,” Andrews noted.

Orangeville Mayor Lisa, who has both a naturopath and family doctor, attended the grand opening as well and welcomed Dr. McGuire to the local business community.

“Any time our economic development is growing in the community, that is a good thing. It’s a positive thing, particularly in our downtown core, and having a really good mix of businesses down here brings people out,” Mayor Post told the Citizen. “Dr. McGuire has a really great philosophy and setup where she’s really trying to grow an integrated community of care right in our own community.”

Dr. McGuire told the Citizen she looks forward to serving the community for many years to come.

“Starting a new chapter in this community is a big step for myself and my family. We bought our first home here 10 years ago and are raising our family here. lt feels special and I truly feel at home here digging in my roots even deeper now as a business owner. I look forward to building relationships, partnering with local businesses and contributing to the

wellbeing of all our neighbours, friends and family,” she said.

Going forward, The Health Practice is looking to grow its team.

Dr. McGuire said she’s bringing in a Registered Massage Therapist (RMT), Registered Social Worker (RSW), and nutritionist to offer even more services – all under one roof. In the future, she told the Citizen she may hire a junior associate naturopath.

Dr. McGuire encourages anyone who feels they may benefit from naturopathic medicine to drop by her practice and learn more.

“If you’re struggling with your health, or you’re even just curious about how you can prevent disease, then you should get a naturopath on your team,” Dr. McGuire smiled.

