Talented musicians to perform at unique venues for Caledon Music Festival

July 17, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Constance Scrafield

The Caledon Music Festival once again is bringing world-class musicians to Caledon for four remarkable concerts over the month of August. Artistic director and general manager of the festival, Terry Lim, shared notes with the Citizen for this year’s festival, which has the theme, “Inside Stories.” The theme explores the depth of storytelling through the universal language of music.

“This season is about how music tells stories and can transport audiences to fantastical and otherworldly places – experienced through the canon’s most beloved works and in hidden gems,” Lim noted.

With its breathtaking setting at the Davis Family Farm and its 60 acres of sunflowers, the first concert takes place on Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

“During the concert hour, the lighting is changing; it was so incredible. Last year, I was in love with how grateful I am. Back to the Davis Farm and plan to make it annual. This concert is light, quirky and funny,” said Lim.

“The programs are very different – one from the other,” he added.

For the second concert on Sunday, Aug. 17, starting at 2 p.m., the festival returns to the Alton Mill Arts Centre to perform under the tent over the Atrium, with its excellent acoustics.

“Side-by-side is the title and is an opportunity for the young artists and festival artists to collaborate,” said Lim.

Each year, a number of young artists are usually recommended by the festival artists to be paired with them. The joy of the side-by-side concert is the collective effort that is showcased. It demonstrates how well they can create music as a unified team, Lim explained.

Part of the program includes Mendelssohn’s String Octet; he was 16 years old when he wrote it.

“It is one of the most impressive works of art ever produced by anyone so young, perfectly fitting to our young artist program,” Lim remarked.

Local talent, Emily Vondrejsova, returns to the festival to sing operatic arias in this program.

On Saturday, Aug. 23, starting at 7:30 p.m., a concert will take place at the Westminster United Church in Orangeville. The venue was chosen for its ambiance and grand piano, which will be utilized by a pianist that Lim is bringing.

This is “A Journey into Cabaret and Broadway,” with cabaret and Broadway Showtunes, culminating, as Lim says in his notes, “In one of the great chamber works that blend lyrical folk idioms with formal sophistication offer a deeply satisfying close to a program that celebrates both the intimacy and grandeur of chamber music. This is very show stopping.”

On Sunday, Aug. 31, at 2 p.m., is The Grand Finale at the Alton Mill. It centres around JS Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 4, which Lim calls “the most iconic and beloved work of all time.” It will be paired with Toy Symphony by Haydn-Mozart and three other works in “concertante” style. A local talent – and one of the community’s young artists – Kai Rousseau will play Vaughan Williams’ “The Lark Ascending” for solo violin, accompanied by a string quartet, Mozart Flute Quartet for solo violin and strings, etc.

This is quite an opportunity for Rousseau to play in such a concert.

The Caleodn Music Festival will have a stunning round of concerts, featuring a broad sweep of classical and popular music at the best venues chosen for each, showing world-class performances. The festival is a true celebration of the transformative power of music.

What brings TSO-level musicians, normally appreciated at Stratford or the Ottawa Chamberfest, to Caledon is that it’s very different from other festivals. They love the area and the charming venues, so contrasting to where they usually perform.

As Lim remarked, “There isn’t any classical music series in Caledon. I always wanted to play outside T.O. and have been looking for a different venue.”

Yet, all such festivals need funding, and there were comments about that, too.

“This is a lot of easy listening, emotional programs are something I’m really excited about,” said Lim. “I am looking for even something small like snacks for the musicians. I want to work with the local business; some businesses offered goods to sell to raise funds.”

Donations come from patrons and even businesses who might like to support what is unique – a classical, and more, concert series performed by top-notch musicians in a rural setting, without the need to drive to the city. It is a wonderful addition to summer’s celebration.

“They practice new music, and I’ve been trying to find more unusual venues – like the Davis Family Farm. About 120 people came to see that,” said Lim. “Emily Vondrejsova, a local singer is with us again. This is the 17th concert at the Alton Mill and that is a big program, a chance to show off the Mendelssohn.”

On Aug. 17, the Alton Mill shows youthful passion with four young artists and four festival artists who are hand-picked, up-and-comers, heading to top schools, and selected by festival musicians.

He actually posted on social media, “Is this in Caledon???”

“Bringing people to something outside music venues. I think the experience is important. Each year making it a little better. If there were funding in excess of the promotion, we have a number of followers, and we’re looking for others to come for the first time,” said Lim.

To explore what’s in store for this summer and to purchase tickets, go to caledonmusicfest.ca

Readers Comments (0)