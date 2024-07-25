Sustainable transportation showcase to be held August 10

July 25, 2024 · 0 Comments

Written By Zachary Roman

Caledon residents are invited to an electrifying event.

On August 10, the Caledon chapter of the Electric Vehicle (EV) Society, Town of Caledon, and ecoCaledon will team up to host “Electrify Caledon” at the Caledon Centre for Recreation and Wellness in Bolton.

It will be the second-ever Electrify Caledon event; the first was held in 2022 in Southfields Village.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. during this year’s Electrify Caledon, residents can test drive the latest EV models from leading manufacturers, speak to EV owners and partners, and attend free information sessions. There will be a barbeque lunch at the event thanks to the Rotary Club of Bolton.

There will be three information sessions at the event and these are their titles: EV 101 — learn about the world of electric cars; Charging Availability and Solutions; and Energy Efficiency for All.

Kenneth Bokor, President of the Caledon chapter of the Electric Vehicle Society, said it’s been great to partner with the Town of Caledon and ecoCaledon for the event.

There will be some local dealers showcasing EVs at the event, such as Fines Ford Lincoln and Bolton Hyundai.

“We should have a good amount of vehicles there that people can test drive and take for a spin around the block,” said Bokor. “We can talk about the merits of EVs but getting behind the wheel is what it’s all about… there’s so many products out there now covering a wide range of needs, from small city runabout vehicles to big trucks and three-row SUVs.”

Bokor himself will be doing the EV 101 talk, with a goal of dispelling some myths and mysteries about EVs — as well as sharing their many benefits.

He’s says he’s excited to be hosting an event in Bolton and is hoping for a great turnout.

“We want to get people out who want to learn more about sustainable transportation and talk to some experts that understand the subject,” said Bokor. “It should be a lot of fun.”

Readers Comments (0)