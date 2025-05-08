Sustainable Orangeville hosting guided bird walk in downtown core

May 8, 2025 · 0 Comments

Do you know your birds? Birds are an important part of our community, from providing us with natural music to enjoy and many beautiful species to look at, to being a big part of our biodiversity.

Sustainable Orangeville is inviting members of the public to attend a free event exploring and learning about Orangeville’s birds. It will be held on May 10 at 9 a.m. in front of Town Hall (87 Broadway).

“Birds are a part of our community’s landscape and nature—they are accessible to watch and awe-inspiring,” said Josh Pickering, a committee member of Sustainable Orangeville. “Downtown Birds is a great way to spend time with friends and family, or meet others interested in nature. And some of the discoveries you’ll make through this expert-led tour might just surprise you!”

Over 260 bird species are known to call Dufferin County their home, including the Chimney Swift, a rare species found on the Threatened list in Ontario and Canada.

Whether you’re an expert birdwatcher, just getting started, or interested in learning what it’s all about, this family-friendly event is a great way to experience more of Orangeville’s thriving ecosystem.

This guided tour will be led by Sustainable Orangeville committee members Josh and Jodi and focuses on urban birdwatching through downtown Orangeville.

Sustainable Orangeville will have some binoculars available for those who do not have their own.

Organizers recommend that attendees bring good walking shoes and binoculars.

Readers Comments (0)