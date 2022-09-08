Support local business and Bethell Hospice all September long

September 8, 2022

By Sam Odrowski

There are a few different ways for people in Orangeville and Caledon to support Bethell Hospice this month with the Bon Appetit event.

The fundraiser features 11 different restaurants and cafes that are donating a portion of their sales to the hospice’s foundation.

It’s a good way to support local businesses while supporting a vital not-for-profit in the community that provides compassionate and respectful care to people with a terminal or life limiting illness.

“The Bon Appetit event is an engaging way for the community to support local, help keep the doors of Bethell Hospice open, and ensure that all programs and services are available at no cost to residents, community clients and their families,” said Kelly Stronach, fundraising manager at Bethell Hospice. “Every gift makes a meaningful difference that impacts many lives, and brings comfort at a difficult time.”

For the month of September, Bluebird Café is donating $1 from every pizza sold to the hospice.

Rustik Local Bistro is donating $2 from every grilled chicken sandwich served with fried or salad sold off its lunch menu for the duration of September.

All month long, Wicked Shortbread is donating $5 from the purchase of every “Bethell Box”, which contains four butter tarts, a dozen shortbread cookies, six bars, one empire cookie, and three macarons.

Today and tomorrow (Sept. 8-9) Barely Vine Rail Co. is donating 100 per cent of the sales from their hummus appetizer.

Looking outside of Orangeville, Gather Café in Alton is donating $2 from every margherita wood fired pizza sold during September and Tin Roof Café in Erin is donating 15 per cent of every latte.

Higher Ground Café in Belfountain is contributing 20 per cent from every chicken pesto sandwich sold this month and Airport Pizza in Caledon East is donating $5 from every garlic pizza sold.

Coywolf Coffee in Inglewood is donating $1 from every drip coffee and chocolate chip cookie combo sold through September.

Caledon Hills Brewing Co. in Palgrave is giving 15 per cent of every pretzel appetizer sold until Sept. 15.

Lastly, Spirit Tree Estate Cidery in Terracotta is donating 25 per cent of the sales of their weekly featured pizza of the month for all of September.

Bethell Hospice provides 24-hour care in its residential hospice, located at 15835 McLaughlin Rd, Inglewood, as well as a variety of community programs for people still living in their home.

All services are free and there’s no fee to stay at the hospice or participate in community programs.

Each year Bethell Hospice has to fundraise $1.5 million to ensure all programs remain at no cost to residents, as the Ontario Ministry of Health’s funding doesn’t cover their entire budget.

