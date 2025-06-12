Uncategorized

Storm FC U13 Girls win HEADS UP Cup championship

June 12, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Chris Broom

Orangeville’s Storm FC U13 Girls now have perfect record in tournament final play.

In Hillsburgh, the team recently participated in its first ever tournament that included scores and standings, winning the HEADS UP Cup in the process, in nail biting fashion!  

The girls opened the tournament on May 31 with a 2-1 win over Collingwood United on goals by Nathalie Wojcik and Maeve Griffin. The Georgetown Mustangs then shut out Storm FC 2-0 in the second game of the day in a physical game that challenged the group to play faster.

On Sunday morning, Orangeville played a familiar opponent from SWDSL league play and cruised to a 5-0 win and a semi-final berth. Amina Elmansory earned the shutout behind a strong attack led by two more goals from Wojcik and singles from Maliha Traikos, Katrina von Rode and once again, Maeve Griffin.

The semi-final game was closer on the scoresheet than in actual play, as Storm missed multiple scoring opportunities, but advanced to the final by a score of 1-0 over the Sarnia Spirit, again backed by the strong play of their goalkeeper Amina and a goal from Renata Zelic.

An afternoon final game on June 1 was a rematch with the Georgetown team that beat Storm FC on May 31, and Georgetown once again opened the scoring midway through the first half on a scramble in front of the penalty area that was deflected past the keeper.

The score stayed the same and things were looking bleak for the Orangeville side until a cross into the box was ruled as a ‘’hand ball’’ and a penalty was awarded to Storm FC with under five minutes to play. The team turned to its leading scorer for the weekend, Nathalie Wojcik, and she calmly slammed home the tying goal to force extra time.

Neither team could break the deadlock during the ‘’golden goal’’ overtime, and the game was decided by penalty kicks. Again, Orangeville’s keeper Amina Elmansory came up big, saving a penalty kick in the round of five shooters, while Lacey Marshall, von Rode, Traikos and Lily McCue scored.

The teams advanced to the single knockout phase of kicks, and after both teams missed their first attempts, Brooklyn Abbott scored again for Orangeville and then Elmansory stopped the seventh Mustang shooter, resulting in the Storm FC U13 Girls winning their first HEADS UP Cup championship.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Orangeville Council votes against town staff’s recommendation to approve York Street townhouses

By JAMES MATTHEWS A dozen new townhouse-style units would help fill the dearth of Orangeville’s housing options. That is if town council approved a developer’s ...

Voices against York Street growth decry privacy, property value losses

Dufferin–Caledon MP supports proposed development amidst housing crisis By JAMES MATTHEWS A proposed York Street housing development will change the feel and the ambiance of ...

Orangeville Food Bank celebrates anonymous donation of new van to assist operations

By Brian Lockhart The Orangeville Food Bank is celebrating after an anonymous donor and a local car dealership stepped up to provide the Food Bank ...

Mrs. Roper Romps coming to downtown Orangeville for very first time

By Joshua Drakes For the first time in Orangeville, local residents will be organizing a Mrs. Roper Romp right down Broadway on Saturday (June 14). ...

Top Canadian talent takes over Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival for a weekend of beats in the streets

By Sam Odrowski The sweet sounds of blues and jazz filled the streets of Orangeville over the weekend as the community gathered, danced, laughed and ...

Black Parents Council, school board at odds over group’s delegation refusal

By Sam Odrowski A group of parents hoped to delegate about anti-Black racism at a recent Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) meeting but was ...

Grand Valley Fire Department responds to explosion

By Sam Odrowski A large boom was heard by residents of Grand Valley during the early hours of Monday morning. Homeowners in the area of ...

Dufferin OPP investigating arson in Amaranth, seeking public’s help locating suspects

Dufferin Provincial Police (OPP) officers are currently investigating a suspicious fire involving two residential structures in Amaranth. Dufferin OPP officers, along with the Grand Valley ...

Retired public health nurse Robin Berger recognized with national medal

By Sam Odrowski A familiar face in the Dufferin County community recently received a prestigious medal on behalf of the British Monarchy. Robin Berger, who ...

United churches throughout Dufferin to mark 100th anniversary with community events

By Paula Brown Three church congregations in Dufferin County will be coming together to celebrate the 100th year anniversary of the United Church of Canada. ...