Storm FC U13 Girls win HEADS UP Cup championship

June 12, 2025

By Chris Broom

Orangeville’s Storm FC U13 Girls now have perfect record in tournament final play.

In Hillsburgh, the team recently participated in its first ever tournament that included scores and standings, winning the HEADS UP Cup in the process, in nail biting fashion!

The girls opened the tournament on May 31 with a 2-1 win over Collingwood United on goals by Nathalie Wojcik and Maeve Griffin. The Georgetown Mustangs then shut out Storm FC 2-0 in the second game of the day in a physical game that challenged the group to play faster.

On Sunday morning, Orangeville played a familiar opponent from SWDSL league play and cruised to a 5-0 win and a semi-final berth. Amina Elmansory earned the shutout behind a strong attack led by two more goals from Wojcik and singles from Maliha Traikos, Katrina von Rode and once again, Maeve Griffin.

The semi-final game was closer on the scoresheet than in actual play, as Storm missed multiple scoring opportunities, but advanced to the final by a score of 1-0 over the Sarnia Spirit, again backed by the strong play of their goalkeeper Amina and a goal from Renata Zelic.

An afternoon final game on June 1 was a rematch with the Georgetown team that beat Storm FC on May 31, and Georgetown once again opened the scoring midway through the first half on a scramble in front of the penalty area that was deflected past the keeper.

The score stayed the same and things were looking bleak for the Orangeville side until a cross into the box was ruled as a ‘’hand ball’’ and a penalty was awarded to Storm FC with under five minutes to play. The team turned to its leading scorer for the weekend, Nathalie Wojcik, and she calmly slammed home the tying goal to force extra time.

Neither team could break the deadlock during the ‘’golden goal’’ overtime, and the game was decided by penalty kicks. Again, Orangeville’s keeper Amina Elmansory came up big, saving a penalty kick in the round of five shooters, while Lacey Marshall, von Rode, Traikos and Lily McCue scored.

The teams advanced to the single knockout phase of kicks, and after both teams missed their first attempts, Brooklyn Abbott scored again for Orangeville and then Elmansory stopped the seventh Mustang shooter, resulting in the Storm FC U13 Girls winning their first HEADS UP Cup championship.

