Sports

Storm FC teams close out busy month of June with wins and losses

July 3, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Chris Broom

As the month of June comes to a close, many Storm FC families had to balance out school graduations, proms, awards banquets, final exams and sports activities. The chaos could sometimes be seen on the fields too as training sessions had lower participation and teams scrambled to field full lineups against rival squads in Southwest Soccer district play.

Orangeville’s U21 Men kept up their winning ways this season on Tuesday, June 24, posting a 6-1 win over the visiting Walkerton FC team. Brad Hooker notched the hat trick, while Tyler Graham, Henryk Szymczak and Sebastian Valenzano scored singles.

The Storm FC U13 Boys fell 3-2 to the Guelph Gryphons at the University of Guelph on Wednesday, June 25, in a nail biter. Nathan Baptista scored both goals for Orangeville, and the team sits in eighth spot in the division in the team’s first year in scores and standings, one point out of sixth as the month of June comes to an end.

One season after winning the U13 Boys Tier 2 division, the Storm FC U14 Boys team is sitting in second spot in Tier 1 with four wins and one loss after defeating Owen Sound 4-0 at home on Thursday, June 26. Noah Lassak recorded the shutout with two goals from Sebastian Machado and singles from Matteo Martinez and Chayse Lunnie.

Also playing Thursday night at home were the U16 Boys Storm FC team. Blake Friesen scored the lone goal in a tough 5-1 loss to the visiting Waterloo team.


