Storm FC rep soccer teams take two wins, one loss over weekend

November 14, 2024

By Chris Broom

The Orangeville Minor Soccer Club’s Storm FC rep teams returned to play this past weekend, with all three youth teams playing matches in winter leagues across the GTA.

The U15 Boys kicked off the weekend on Saturday (Nov. 9) in a tight 4-2 loss to King City Royals in Woodbridge. Storm FC got off to a good start as Lucas Teixeira scored midway through the first half. The teams exchanged goals to start the second half, with Jonah Traikos restoring a one-goal lead to make it 2-1. King City scored three unanswered goals afterward to take the lead late in the game.

On Sunday (Nov. 10), the U13 Girls Correia Realty Storm FC took on the Burlington Bayhawks U13 at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre Dome in Mississauga. Storm FC remained perfect with a 1-0 shutout win as Amina Elmansory registered her second blank sheet in a row and Morgan Cuthbert scored the lone tally. The U13 girls’ next game will be against summer league rival Guelph Jr Gryphons on Dec. 1 at 1:25 p.m. on the same field.

Sal Martinez U14 Boys got their first victory of the young season on Sunday against the Stouffville Mustangs in Woodbridge. The team evened their record at a win and a loss with goals from Josiah Robinson, Hudson Wiegert, Gurtajan Randhawa and Harrison Newton in the 4-2 win.

Coach Sal was pleased after the game, noting the team still has a ‘’few areas of improvement, but overall they did well’’.

The teams’ next match is on Nov. 23 at 5 p.m. in Vaughan against Toronto High Park FC.

