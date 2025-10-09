General News

Southern Ontario Visual Artists return to Shelburne Art Gallery for ‘As the Artists View It II’

October 9, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Artwork created by several southern Ontario professional artists, some of whom live in Dufferin County, will once again be on display in the Town of Shelburne.

The Southern Ontario Visual Artists (SOVA) group, with members from Mono and Orangeville, has returned to the community to host an exhibit titled “As the Artists View It II,” at the Shelburne Town Hall Art Gallery from Oct. 6 until Oct. 24.

“I don’t know how to best describe it, but we do like it up there. We enjoy the setting, it’s nice and small, and the people that are there are great,” said Lynden Cowan, founder of SOVA, about returning to the Shelburne Town Hall Art Gallery. “We [SOVA] go to different settings and we have a lot of artists from up in this area,”

The exhibit features over 40 pieces of art from eight SOVA members: Robert Chisholm, Lynden Cowan, Helen Duplassie, Margaret Pardy, Lynne Schumacher, Steve Wilson, Michelle Eissler, and E. Connie Munson.

The artists showcased in the exhibit work in a variety of different mediums to depict their unique perspectives, including pastel, acrylic, oil, ink, and photography.

“Art is really an emotion, and looking at art stirs emotions in people. When you see different ways of presenting the subject, it brings something out in everyone,” said Cowan. “In this show, there’s something for everyone to enjoy; it’s not limited. It’s different, but it all seems to click together.”

As the Artists View It II” is a sequel to SOVA’s first exhibit at the Shelburne Town Hall Art Gallery from Aug. 6 to 23, 2024, titled “As the Artists View It.”

The Southern Ontario Visual Artists is an exhibition group of artists that originally formed in June of 2014 and hosted their first art showcase the following September.

From the first year as a group, SOVA has been active in the art community, assisting in an anti-bullying campaign at The Arts Project in London, Ont., helping to paint sculpted horses for the Pan Am games that were showcased throughout the Headwaters area, and hosting an exhibition of their work in the Fall’s Gallery of the Alton Mills Arts Centre.

Each year, the group looks to be involved in up to five exhibits displaying the work of its members.

Those interested in finding out more information about the artists who are a part of the exhibit and their pieces of work can visit the Town Hall Art Gallery page on the Town of Shelburne website – www.shelburne.ca.

More information about the Southern Ontario Visual Artists group can be found at www.southernontariovisualartists.com.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Headwaters invites women to a 12-hour mammogram marathon during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A marathon of mammograms is coming to Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC). The hospital is inviting women ages ...

Community Living Dufferin holds inaugural fundraiser, featuring Campfire Poets

By Joshua Drakes Community Living Dufferin (CLD) held an inaugural fundraiser over the weekend, bringing together residents, local businesses, and volunteers to support people with ...

Celebrating local wilderness: Dufferin’s Bruce Trail Day sees record turnout

By Joshua Drakes The Dufferin Hi-Land Bruce Trail Club celebrated Bruce Trail Day with true outdoor spirit, bringing in nearly 170 visitors to explore the ...

From COVID car ride to community tradition: Orangeville Halloween Haunt Patrol returns

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Hallowe’en is fast approaching, and an Orangeville-based house-decorating contest is returning for its sixth year. The Orangeville Hallowe’en ...

Mono voters will mark municipal election ballots online in 2026

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER There can be few procedural excuses for Mono residents not to vote in the municipal election next year. ...

Orangeville mayor’s #RootedInCommunity Fall Food Drive brings community together to combat food insecurity

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post’s #RootedInCommunity Fall Food Drive generated 6,063 pounds and $8,172 in monetary donations over the ...

Ground breaks on road to Orangeville housing development, bringing Hansen Blvd. one-step closer to completion

By James Matthews, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The long wait for some Orangeville residents and perhaps some people who will become residents is officially nearing ...

Explore, learn, and connect: Bruce Trail Day coming to Riverside Woods Nature Reserve

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Caledon Hills Bruce Trail Club is hosting a free event at Riverside Woods Nature Reserve to celebrate ...

County of Dufferin to donate decommissioned ambulance to West Africa

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A decommissioned ambulance from the Dufferin County Paramedic Services (DCPS) is being repurposed and shipped to West Africa ...

Music Walk to be held at Split Rock Narrows for Bruce Trail Day this weekend

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Bruce Trail Day will be celebrated on Sunday, Oct. 5, and the local Dufferin Hi-Land Club is hosting ...