‘Skate for Steve’ event brings skateboarders together for a good cause

August 15, 2024

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville skateboard and bike park at the Alder Recreation Centre is one of the most appreciated recreation facilities in town.

On any day in good weather, you will find skateboarders cruising the ramps, riding the rails, and intermingling with BMX bikers or scooter riders who have their own way of doing things.

It is also a place where everyone is accepted. No matter which groups of people are there, the skate park has always maintained a good atmosphere where everyone gets along. It’s like an unwritten rule of the skateboard and BMX bike community that there will be no trouble, and you always respect everyone else at the park.

On Saturday, Aug. 10, the skate park was host to the ‘Skate for Steve’ event.

When the skateboard park first opened, Adam Mclean and his friend Chris Fitzsimmons, were among the first skateboarders to ‘move in’ and enjoy the park. The well-designed park was a dream come true for local skateboarders.

Adam and Chris’ friend, Stephen James Boyd, grew up just outside of Orangeville. Stephen loved skateboarding. He was a pillar of the local skate community from a young age, and he became a skateboard instructor.

Stephen died in 2013.

He has been described by Adam as “a welcoming human to talk to,” and “never too busy to give you his time and was a great role model to all.”

After his passing, a series of fundraisers were held in his name, which raised an impressive $20,000 for improvements to the Orangeville Skate Park. After many meetings with the Town of Orangeville Parks and Recreation Department, they achieved their first goal – two lights that now illuminate the park until 11 p.m.

After continued meetings, Adam and Chris realized that further improvements to the Park were not in the Town’s plans.

They decided to renew the ‘Skate For Steve’ skateboard event. The Park was rented for the day and the event was fully insured.

Skateboarders from across Ontario turned out for the event, which ran from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 10.

It featured a special division for kids under the age of 16, an all-ages group, a barbecue, music, and prizes.

The event was free to enter and free for spectators.

Organizers are hoping that this event will attract new skaters to the Orangeville Park.

They have been fundraising with support from local and corporate skateboard brands and shops, and hoping the public will be supportive as well.

You can make a donation to help fundraising for the park by sending an e-transfer to Adammclean11@hotmail.com.

