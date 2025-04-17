General News

‘Shop Main Street Canada, Support Local’ campaign launches locally

April 17, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The Orangeville BIA is launching a new initiative as part of the nationwide “Shop Main Street Canada, Support Local” campaign.

“This exciting movement encourages our community to embrace a ‘local first’ mindset and celebrate the amazing Canadian small businesses that make downtown Orangeville such a special place to live, work, and visit,” reads a press release from the Orangeville BIA.

“To mark the occasion, small Canadian flags are now waving proudly from our downtown planters and garden beds — a cheerful reminder of our Canadian pride and our deep commitment to supporting local. These little flags carry big meaning: they represent our love for this community, our country, and the local businesses that help them thrive.”

With small businesses being the heartbeat of any community, where ideas grow, jobs are created, and neighbours come together, it’s more important than ever before for residents to show their support.

“When you choose to shop, dine, or do business locally, you’re not just making a purchase — you’re making an investment in the future of our town,” reads the

Orangeville BIA’s press release.

Money spent in Orangeville stays in Orangeville and supports Canada’s economy.

“This campaign is about more than just shopping locally; it’s about investing in the future of our community and our country,” said Alison Scheel, executive director of the Orangeville BIA. “Every time we support a local entrepreneur, we help build a more resilient Orangeville and a stronger Canada.”

Getting involved is easy:

  • Shop at locally owned stores
  • Eat at independent restaurants and cafés
  • Look for Canadian-made products and services

“Every local purchase, no matter how small, helps keep our community strong and the Canadian economy moving forward,” reads the Orangeville BIA’s press release. “Join the movement, ‘Shop Main Street Canada, Support Local.’ Let’s rally together to support the businesses that support us — and show just how powerful local love can be.”


