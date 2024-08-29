Several events coming to Museum of Dufferin in September

The Museum of Dufferin (MoD) is holding several events through the month of September.

The museum collects and preserves the stories of the people, places and culture of Dufferin County — past and present — and shares them through engaging and inclusive experiences.

MoD features eclectic variety of experiences by way of exhibitions, events, programs and tours.

Here’s a list of upcoming events at the museum:

MoD-Tots: Grandparents Day

There will be two sessions held at the museum on Sept. 4. The first one runs from 9 to 10 a.m. The second session will be held from 11 a.m. to noon. The event offers attendees the opportunity to create a gift with their toddler to give to the grandparents in their life through tot-friendly crafts and sensory play. The cost is $7 plus HST per child. Registration for all listed events is available on the MoD’s website.

MoD Masterclass: Cyanotypes

On Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the MoD will feature Jo Thomson, a photographic artist living and working in Mono, Ont., to learn a 170-year-old photographic printing process that produces prints in a distinctive blue using the sun’s rays. The cost to register for the Masterclass is $85 plus HST per participant.

MoD Studio Workshop: Glass Painting

In this workshop you will decorate your own drinking glass with a hand painted design. You will also learn about the history of glass decorating and explore historic objects from the Museum of Dufferin collection. The event takes place on Sept. 11 from 1 to 2 p.m. The cost to attend is $25 plus HST per participant.

MoD Feature Exhibitions: Anima(lis)

From Sept. 14 to Jan. 18, 2025, visitors of MoD can explore artworks by Orangeville-born artist Stephanie Casino Esguerra in the Silo Gallery, in a series that depicts the transformations the artist has lived through, grown through, and witnessed in her life.

MoD-Tots: All About Pies

Join MoD-Tots and learn all about pies! Parents can bring their toddler for tot-friendly pie themed crafts and sensory play on Sept. 18. Two sessions will be held. One from 9 to 10 a.m. and the other from 11 a.m. to noon. The cost is $7 plus HST per child.

MoD Studio Workshop: Pumpkin Pinch Pots

In this workshop, kids will learn about one of the core techniques of hand building with clay by creating a pumpkin themed pinch pot and adding their own designs on Sept. 21 from 1 to 2 p.m. The cost is $15 plus HST per participant.

MoD Studio Workshop: Tea Blending

In this workshop, you will learn how to blend your own tea and customize your own unique blends of black or herbal tea on Sept. 28 from 2 to 3 p.m. The cost is $35 plus HST per participant.

