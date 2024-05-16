Several Dufferin County services to be impacted by Victoria Day long weekend

Victoria Day takes place on Monday, May 20 this year. Here is what you need to know about Dufferin County services that day.



Dufferin County’s administrative offices will be closed on Monday, May 20. They will reopen on Tuesday, May 21 at 8:30 am.

Explore Dufferin Guide

Looking to make some fun long weekend plans in the county? Check out the Explore Dufferin Guide! Now available online, the Guide highlights family-friendly activities, agritourism, nature and the outdoors, small-town charm, arts and culture and more.



Waste Services

There will be no waste collection on Monday, May 20 due to the Victoria Day holiday. Please place all garbage, Blue Boxes and Green Bins out for collection one day later next week. Double up by placing up to two un-tagged bags of garbage at the curb! For missed collections, please call GFL at 1.888.941.3345 ext.1. Questions? Call Dufferin Waste at 519.941.2816 ext. 2620 or email dufferinwaste@dufferincounty.ca.

Residents are reminded that Dufferin County’s residential recycling program is now managed by Circular Materials, a not-for-profit producer responsibility organization committed to building efficient and effective recycling systems in Ontario and across Canada. For all recycling inquiries, including new or replacement Blue Boxes, please call GFL at 1.888.941.3345 ext. 1.

Never miss a collection! Download the Dufferin Waste app for weekly reminders, alerts and updates on special collections and events.

Housing Services

Clients of Dufferin County Housing Services can contact 519.941.8221 for after-hours emergency maintenance issues.

Within Dufferin County, there are emergency shelter options and resources to assist anyone experiencing homelessness. Resources can be found at www.dufferincounty.ca.

Ontario Works

Anyone in immediate financial need who is looking to apply for social assistance can complete an application online at www.ontario.ca/socialassistance or by calling the Intake and Benefits Administration Unit to complete an application over the phone at 1.888.999.1142.

EarlyOn

EarlyON centres in Dufferin County will not be open or running programs over Victoria Day. Families are welcome to leave messages on social media or the Ask EarlyON phone line 519.938.0559, which will be answered on Tuesday, May 21.

