Seven new businesses open locally

March 31, 2022   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Orangeville welcomed seven new businesses to town from Dec. 1, 2021 to March 1, 2022.

A report regarding the new businesses was approved at a Council meeting on March 21 and Coun. Joe Andrews commented on them joining the town.

“I’m always enamored by those who are committing to start a new business. Many members of council are aware of a number of these businesses that have already been underway, but again, I applaud them for investing in our community,” he remarked.

The new businesses are Mill Finish Industries (15 Stewart Court), Nobletoyz Jr. (51 Town Line), Dollarama (95 First Street), Treatland (288 Broadway), The Family Enhancement Centre (28 Mill Street, Unit 108), Olive and Ash Staging and Interiors (76 Centennial Road, Unit 7), and Tooth Buds Density (75 Alder Street, Unit 8).

Three home-based businesses were also registered from Dec. 1, 2021 to March 1, 2022.

It’s important to note the Family Enhancement Centre has operated locally for several years but reopened between Dec. 1, 2021 and March 1, 2021 at a new location, so it was included in Council’s quarterly new businesses report.



         


