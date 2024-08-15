Self-serving politicians undermine prosperity

By Roslyn Kunin

Many political leaders around the world do not prioritize improving their citizens’ lives. Some are outright autocrats only interested in maximizing their own power and glory. Putin in Russia comes to mind. Others are kleptocrats, maximizing the amounts they can steal for themselves and their cabals. Some limit their care to their extended family, tribe, or place of origin, a common issue in parts of Africa, to the detriment of the people of that continent.

In Canada, we often elect politicians who believe their primary responsibility is to serve their party and those who voted for them. Some may even focus primarily on those who provided financial support. How many of these elected officials consider the well-being of the entire nation and work toward its long-term prosperity? Too few.

Although it is not the only measure of our well-being, our material standard of living is an important component. We desire a comfortable lifestyle with prices low enough to make it affordable. Rising prices prevent us from achieving this goal.

When it comes to trade, politicians often overlook Canadians’ cost of living. They introduce tariffs and other trade barriers, making essential goods scarcer and more expensive. The most common justification is to protect Canadian jobs, but at what cost?

For example, a bicycle manufacturer saw his business threatened by cheaper imported bicycles. He asked a member of parliament to introduce a tariff on imported bicycles to protect his operation and its jobs. However, the MP looked at the big picture and decided that saving a few hundred jobs in one area was not worth adding $72 to the cost of each bicycle for all Canadian bike riders. To keep his factory and its jobs, the bike manufacturer would have to improve the efficiency and competitiveness of his operation.

Another example is the dairy industry, which provides essential nutrients that contribute significantly to our health and well-being, especially for children. However, politicians have allowed the interests of fewer than 10,000 dairy farms in Canada to drive up the cost of these vital products for 40 million Canadians.

Our restrictive dairy import policies not only limit our meal options but also affect other sectors. Trading partners often use our dairy import restrictions as a reason to impose limitations on our exports of other products.

Yet another. Electric vehicles (EVs) are currently making headlines. They are considered beneficial, and their purchase has been heavily subsidized to encourage adoption. EVs help reduce our dependence on gas-guzzling, but cheaper, cars that contribute to global warming. EVs are seen to play a role in achieving our often-stated goal of a cleaner, cooler environment.

China currently produces electric vehicles (EVs) at a significantly lower cost than anywhere else. However, instead of recognizing these low-cost vehicles as a significant step toward our environmental goals, Canada and the U.S. are both considering imposing punitive tariffs on them, which would raise the cost of these cars for consumers by thousands of dollars. Delaying the adoption of EVs will reduce our standard of living and hinder our ability to meet our environmental goals. There is also no guarantee that the EVs replacing the Chinese ones will be manufactured in Canada rather than in the U.S., Mexico, or other countries.

To secure a prosperous and sustainable future for Canada, we must demand more from our political leaders. The current trend of prioritizing short-term gains and special interests over the nation’s long-term well-being is unacceptable. We need leaders willing to look beyond immediate electoral cycles and consider the broader impacts of their decisions on all Canadians. This includes addressing the high cost of living, removing trade barriers that harm consumers, and making informed, forward-thinking choices about our economic and environmental policies.

Only by holding our politicians accountable to these higher standards can we ensure a better quality of life for ourselves and future generations. It’s time for a shift in focus from self-serving politics to genuine public service that benefits all Canadians, both now and in the future.

Dr. Roslyn Kunin is a Troy Media columnist, public speaker and consulting economist.

