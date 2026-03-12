Seasonal road weight restrictions in effect to preserve local infrastructure

March 12, 2026 · 0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are reminding motorists and commercial vehicle operators that seasonal road weight restrictions are currently in effect throughout Dufferin County and many surrounding municipalities.

During the spring thaw, roadways become especially vulnerable as moisture saturates the ground beneath the pavement. This softens the road base and significantly reduces the road’s ability to support heavy loads.

When overweight vehicles travel on restricted roads during this period, the damage can include cracking, rutting, and the complete breakdown of the roadway surface. These damages can be costly to repair and may create unsafe driving conditions for all road users.

Seasonal load restrictions are put in place to help preserve municipal road infrastructure and reduce the long-term costs associated with road repairs. Motorists and commercial vehicle operators are reminded to observe all posted signage indicating reduced load limits, which are commonly reduced to five tonnes per axle unless otherwise posted.

The Dufferin OPP would also like to remind members of the agricultural community that farm equipment being used for normal agricultural operations is generally permitted on restricted roads.

However, farm equipment or trailers being used for commercial hauling purposes, such as hauling excavators, gravel, or other materials not directly related to farming operations, could be subject to the same seasonal weight restrictions as any other commercial vehicle.

Drivers are encouraged to plan their routes in advance and ensure their vehicles comply with all posted restrictions. Failure to obey seasonal load limits may result in enforcement action, including fines and charges under the Highway Traffic Act.

Members of the Dufferin OPP remain committed to public safety through proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers appreciate the cooperation of motorists and commercial operators in helping protect local road infrastructure during the spring thaw.

If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. In an emergency, call 9-1-1. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

Readers Comments (0)