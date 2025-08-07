‘Saxophonist’ art display vandalized in downtown Orangeville, police seek public’s help

August 7, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

In the days leading up to this year’s Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival, the “Saxophonist” sculpture was installed in downtown Orangeville, alongside the “Drum Kit” and “Big Blue Bass” displays.

The addition, located between Mill Street and Second Street on Broadway, has been well-received by the public and has become a popular spot for tourists and residents to take fun photos.

Unfortunately, the “Saxophonist” was recently vandalized. While the statue is still standing, its gold baritone saxophone has been destroyed. Fortunately, the Orangeville Business Improvement Area (OBIA), which is behind the public art display, is working to have it replaced. Most of the pieces of the saxophone were left in the garden beds surrounding the musical trio art display and have been recovered.

The vandalism was reported to Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) on July 31, and it is believed the incident occurred overnight between July 29 and 30.

Dufferin OPP Const. Andrew Fines is asking the public to report any information about this incident or anything they observed that may be suspicious.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the OPP at 1 888 310-1122 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The baritone saxophone featured in the sculpture was generously donated by local jazz musician and educator Ryan Grist, in partnership with Long & McQuade.

Readers Comments (0)