Santa Claus is coming to town: Parade, tree lighting, Christmas markets coming to downtown

November 14, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The spirit of Christmas will be felt throughout Orangeville this weekend.

The Traditional Tree Lighting, Santa Claus Parade and Holiday Markets are taking place from Friday, Nov. 15 to Sunday, Nov. 17.

Santa’s got a brand-new sleigh for the parade on Saturday, Nov. 16, and roughly 55 floats are registered to take part in the annual event.

“The Santa Clays parade certainly kicks off the holiday season,” said Alison Dukovski, the Town of Orangeville’s supervisor of recreation and events, who’s organizing the parade. “It really brings the community together.”

This year’s theme is “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and about 10 more floats will be on the parade route than last year, slightly extending the duration of the event.

“There’s a lot of returning floats and then a good handful of brand new groups who are going to participate,” said Dukovski.

There will be the annual float contest, with community judges determining the best float in this year’s parade.

Dukovski said it’s a holiday event that shouldn’t be missed by residents of Orangeville and the surrounding area.

“One of the ways to kick off the holiday season is with the Santa Claus Parade,” she enthused. “Share in the holiday spirit with the community.”

Tree Lighting to return Nov. 15

The Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony, which takes place in front of Town Hall each year, provides a special outing for families and residents to feel the magic of downtown Orangeville and get into the spirit of Christmas.

“The tree lighting was one of the first community things that my family and I did after we moved here in 2001 and it just felt like we had landed in this magical place,” said OBIA executive director Alison Scheel, who’s organizing this weekend’s tree lighting and holiday markets. “The community spirit and sense of community was something I had never experienced before.”

Festivities for the Tree Lighting ceremony kick off at 5 p.m. with a roving light show, character stroll and carolling running until 8 p.m.

Face painting, caricatures and balloon twisting will take place concurrently inside Orangeville Town Hall from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The Academy of Performing Arts Holiday Dance Performance will occur from 5:45 to 6 p.m. This will be followed by Steve Baker’s Merry Magic show from 6 to 6:30 p.m.

The annual ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas – Reading by David Narin of Theatre Orangeville runs from 6:30 to 6:35 p.m.

Live musical performances with the Theatre Orangeville Young Singers (TOYS) Choir, Elizbeth Dubois and a special guest performer from the theatre will take place from 6:35 p.m. to 6:55 p.m.

Once this concludes, the tree lighting will occur from 6:55 to 7:10 p.m., with special guests: Dufferin–Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones, Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post, Town Crier Andrew Welch and Father Christmas in attendance.

Carol singing from the TOYS Choir will follow the tree lighting from 7:10 to 7:20 p.m.

The event concludes with a meet and greet of winter-themed movie characters and visits with Santa Claus on Second St. by Town Hall from 7:10 to 8:15 p.m.

After this, Broadway will be open to traffic, but Second St. will remain closed.

Santa Claus Parade set for Nov. 16

Orangeville’s annual Santa Claus Parade will kick off at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, but pre-parade entertainment will take place on Broadway, starting at 3:30 p.m.

The parade route begins at the intersection of First. St. and Hansen Blvd. Floats will travel south down First. St. toward Broadway. Floats will then turn left on Broadway and continue east before turning up Fourth St. where the parade ends.

Families and spectators can watch the parade from anywhere along that route, from a safe distance.

Gift Markets running all weekend long

For Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the Joy and Lights Holiday Gift Market takes place on Second St., by Orangeville Town Hall, inspired by charming European Christmas Markets.

These markets will feature handcrafted holiday treasures from approximately 30 vendors, festive treats, music, live entertainment and visits with Saint Nick.

The Friday (Nov. 15) gift market runs from noon to 8:30 p.m., the Saturday (Nov. 16) gift market runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the Sunday (Nov. 17) gift market runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Don’t miss out – Saint Nick will be making an appearance at the market on both Friday and Saturday!

