Same Orangeville spirit, fresh new look: Town unveils refreshed logo

June 26, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Residents will soon notice a subtle but exciting change in how Orangeville presents itself. The Town is introducing a refreshed municipal logo that’s more accessible, easier to read and designed with today’s digital environment in mind.

While the updated design includes improvements to font clarity, colour contrast and scalability, it proudly preserves the symbolic meaning of the original logo, representing our hills and headwaters, culture, historic charm and connection to nature.

“As our community grows and evolves, so should the way we represent ourselves,” said Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post. “This refresh isn’t about changing who we are. It’s about creating a clearer, more accessible and future-ready expression of the Orangeville we all know and love.”

This update supports the Town’s continued efforts to build a dynamic future while honouring our historic charm. It also aligns with key priorities outlined in the Town’s strategic plan, including strengthening corporate capacity through efforts like improving communications. This ensures residents can easily recognize and have confidence in official Town information.

The visual update will be implemented gradually and in a fiscally responsible way, starting with digital platforms and short-term materials. Longer-term assets will be updated as they are refurbished, replaced or newly introduced.

Community members will see the refreshed version of the primary Town logo introduced in the next few weeks. As part of this phased rollout, sub-brand logos for Orangeville Transit, Fire Services and Recreation will also evolve throughout 2025 and into 2026.


