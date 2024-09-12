General News

Report of shoplifting results in impaired driving charge for Shelburne man

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a Shelburne man with impaired driving as the result of a shoplifting investigation. 

Dufferin OPP officers responded to a shoplift call for service at a grocery store in Shelburne on Sept. 10, shortly after 3:30 p.m. The accused had left the scene prior to police arrival. 

Officers located the driver who was operating a mobility scooter and were led into an impaired driving investigation.

Brent YOUNG, a 58-year-old male, from Shelburne has been charged with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The accused individuals are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. Their driver’s licence was suspended 90 days, and their vehicles impounded for 7 days.

The impaired driving charge has not been proven in court.


