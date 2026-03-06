Reduced road season in effect on Dufferin County roadways until further notice

March 6, 2026 · 0 Comments

Reduced load season is underway in Dufferin County.

Launching on March 1, load restrictions will remain in effect until further notice. The load restriction is a maximum of five metric tonnes per axle.

“Reduced load restrictions help protect roads during the spring thaw when road damage is most likely to occur. The County asks all road users to adhere to the road load restrictions to help protect its roads,” said the County of Dufferin in a press release issued on March 4.

Load restriction updates can be found at dufferincounty.ca. To access the Municipal 511 website, visit municipal511.ca.

Dufferin Roads is no longer using X to communicate and will no longer be sending e-blasts through Mailchimp. Road users are encouraged to access the Municipal 511 website for road condition and closure information.

The general Dufferin County account remains on X and can be followed at x.com/DufferinCounty

Dufferin Roads will begin to send information specific to its roads, including operational updates, significant weather events and information on reduced road load seasons, with a new informational e-blast beginning March 2026. If you were previously signed up for the County’s Roads newsletter and would still like to receive Dufferin Roads information, you can sign up at tinyurl.com/DufferinRoadsSignUp.

