Recognizing local accessibility advocates

May 21, 2026 · 0 Comments

I want to make honourable mention of a few people who have made significant contributions to our wonderful town especially during Volunteer Appreciation Month. As required by the Town of Orangeville they are not representing a specific agency or delegation but their dedication to the cause of a safe inclusive and accessible environment for us all to participate cannot go unnoticed and celebrated!

I ask that everyone would honour with me Tamara Limebeer and Rick Ugolini, two very hardworking local community assets that regularly attend council meetings twice monthly to speak on very important decisions on all our behalf.

Both persons also regularly attend and advocate strongly at the Town of Orangeville’s Accessibility Committee every month. Although they are not always received at council with the respect and dignity (deserving of all of us) they are due, for keeping safety and accessibility standards, top of mind. For this council and accountability also, please consider next time you need accessibility parking and their many services.

Thank you and many others for their selfless commitment to our better community because of their concerted efforts!

Please come out to the council meeting of May 26, 2026, at 7 p.m. to personally thank these two outstanding volunteers for their participation and dedication to making our town is a safe and inclusive environment for all! Thank you!

Wendy Cook

(also know as “Keaton’s Mom”)

Orangeville

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