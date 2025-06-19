Purolator Tackle Hunger campaign delivers more than 5,000 pounds of food to Dufferin Food Share

The second annual Purolator Tackle Hunger® Red Bag campaign came to Grand Valley and Waldemar from June 8 to 15, and saw community members donated more than 5,000 pounds of food.

Purolator delivered the food to the Dufferin Food Share to help those facing hunger in the community.

The Red Bag campaign saw volunteers drop off 1,800 Red Bags throughout the Grand Valley and Waldemar communities with residents asked to fill up their bags with non-perishable food items and leave them on their doorsteps for collection by Purolator employees.

“In leading Purolator Tackle Hunger Red Bag campaigns, I get to watch the community come together— neighbours, families, and local businesses — all uniting for a common cause. There’s something special about that collective energy, and it reminds me how powerful it is when we all step up to support each other,” said Melody Scarlett, senior sales account executive for Purolator. “Every Red Bag that gets filled and every food item donated is a sign of hope—hope that someone’s needs will be met, and that people care enough to do something about it.”

The Dufferin Food Share is a partnership between the Grand Valley Food Bank and Orangeville Food Bank, with the two organizations joining forces last year to better address food insecurity within Dufferin County.

The Dufferin Food Share saw a 46 per cent increase in individuals accessing its services from December 2023 to December 2024. The number rose to 112 visitors from 70.

The Orangeville Food Bank has seen a 19 per cent increase in the number of households it served in December 2024, compared to December 2023.

“When the food arrives at our food banks, we are overwhelmed with gratitude and amazed by the generosity of the community,” said Carrie-Anne DeCaprio, donor engagement and outreach manager, Dufferin Food Share. “The food donations really allow us to support those in need. We are so grateful to Purolator and the community for helping us fight food insecurity.”

Residents of Grand Valley and Waldemar can continue to support Canadians facing food insecurity through online donations at purolatortacklehunger.com or by bringing non-perishable food donations to any Purolator Shipping Centre across Canada.

