Commentary

Province’s $200 payment

November 14, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Dear Sir;

Maybe the premier of Ontario has signalled his intention to not be re-elected as he has now confirmed his lack of understanding with regard to Ontario voters with a $200 gift to those who don’t need it and cancellation of bike lanes for those who do need them without due consideration for transit improvement throughout the province.

Surely the populace is not so gullible as to suppose that these simple gifts, given by a simple man, will prove to be adequate for future growth. With due concern for those who may require financial assistance.

I direct all, where reasonable, $200 gifts be directed to the HEADWATERS MRI FUND, as the province can’t seem to recognize this important aspect of our lives.

Respectfully,

Bernie Lynch

Orangeville


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Santa Claus is coming to town: Parade, tree lighting, Christmas markets coming to downtown

By Sam Odrowski The spirit of Christmas will be felt throughout Orangeville this weekend. The Traditional Tree Lighting, Santa Claus Parade and Holiday Markets are ...

Orangeville Food Bank aims to collect 150,000 pounds of non-perishables for holiday food drive

By Sam Odrowski With the season of giving underway, the Orangeville Food Bank is inviting the community to take part in its Festive Food Drive. ...

Mono committee loses two members in protest

By JAMES MATTHEWS Two members of Mono’s committee of adjustment have quit because of what they see as municipal staff interference. Elaine Kehoe during council’s ...

Orangeville council considers snow removal rebate program

By JAMES MATTHEWS The Town of Orangeville will look into providing rebates to help local senior citizen homeowners weather the snow this winter. Councillor Andy ...