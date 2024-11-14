Province’s $200 payment

November 14, 2024 · 0 Comments

Dear Sir;

Maybe the premier of Ontario has signalled his intention to not be re-elected as he has now confirmed his lack of understanding with regard to Ontario voters with a $200 gift to those who don’t need it and cancellation of bike lanes for those who do need them without due consideration for transit improvement throughout the province.

Surely the populace is not so gullible as to suppose that these simple gifts, given by a simple man, will prove to be adequate for future growth. With due concern for those who may require financial assistance.

I direct all, where reasonable, $200 gifts be directed to the HEADWATERS MRI FUND, as the province can’t seem to recognize this important aspect of our lives.

Respectfully,

Bernie Lynch

Orangeville

