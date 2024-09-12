Professional photography studio space coming to Orangeville

By Joshua Drakes

Orangeville is set to get its own studio spaces for rent as Riddell Studio + Co. prepares to open its doors.

It’s the product of its owner and creator, Nicole Aubrey, a freelance commercial photographer who lives locally. She saw an opportunity to provide a service that can’t be found anywhere in town or in the area.

“There isn’t anything in the Orangeville area at all that offers a studio space with various pieces of photography equipment, including backdrops,” she said. “You have to drive to Brampton or even further like Vaughan or downtown Toronto,”

“I’ve had various photographers reach out over the past couple years, inquiring about using my home production space, which obviously is a little strange, you know, having strangers in your home. So I definitely know that there’s a little bit of a niche for it in town,” Aubrey added.

Aubrey is an Orangeville native and a freelance commercial photographer.

The studio space is set up to offer photographers and other creators a well-rounded space to produce and edit. The studio includes backdrops, lighting and other equipment to aid creators in the production process. It will also include a makeup table and mirrors, so photographers can have all the production resources they need in-house.

Aubrey said that all equipment is covered in the rental costs.

“It’ll actually all be included,” she said. “So if you go on to the website, you’ll see pictures of all of the equipment that’s included, as well as a list, letting them know what’s there and what it is.”

The studio space is rented out at $50 per hour with no limit on booking time. Aubrey explained that there’s also a discount for bookings over eight hours, making it more affordable for full-day or multiple-day projects.

“It’s an hourly rental, so you can book as many hours as you want, all the way up to a full day, multiple days in a row, whatever you need it for,” she said. “It’s $50 an hour for the space. If you book eight plus hours, there’s a discount for that,”

“So if you’re somebody that needs it for a full day, whether you’re doing a full day of headshots, hourly family sessions or if you’re photographing pets throughout the day, you have the room and a 20 percent discount with it.”

The studio was designed with the idea of proximity and affordability in mind. Previously, if creators needed a professional studio, they would need to drive into Toronto or Brampton to find a space that suited their needs. Aubrey reflected that for many creators, herself included, it’s just not a good option.

“A lot of us photographers are freelance, and we work from home,” she said. “It’s really important that we have something local instead of traveling to the city, especially in the winter months. It can be treacherous, and it takes a lot of time. This studio is on Riddell, it’s right near the highway, right by the bypass. So if people are coming from out of town to make use of the studio, it will be easy for them to access too.”

While photography is the main focus of the studio at present, Aubrey hasn’t ruled out the possibility of expanding the business to cater to other mediums, like film and audio work.

“We don’t have it soundproofed, and there’s other businesses that operate in that building that may get a little noisy at times, so it’s not something that I want to advertise as a videography studio yet,” she said. “That being said, we do want to look into trying to soundproof it better in the future, once we get it going a little bit, there’s definitely the option to do videography.” For now, the focus will remain on photography and other supports for it.

The website is set to launch on Sept. 16, at 3 p.m. Bookings will become available on Sept. 24.

More info can be found at peerspace.com/pages/listings/668c56f443d853c5c3077a78.

