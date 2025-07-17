Pollinator-themed mural unveiled in downtown Orangeville

By Sam Odrowski

Orangeville is well-known for its artistic displays throughout the downtown area.

And with the new addition of a mural on Broadway, the town’s reputation as an arts community is sure to grow.

The Orangeville Business Improvement Area (OBIA) announced on July 14 that it is thrilled to unveil the latest addition to its public art collection, “The Pollinators.”

The OBIA describes it as a vivid and joyful mural, now brightening the east-facing wall of 106 Broadway, which is home to Sport-Medic Physiotherapy Clinic.

Murals by Marg created this new piece of art, and the project was spearheaded by the OBIA’s Better Together Task Force.

“The mural bursts with colour and life, featuring detailed renderings of a monarch butterfly, bumble bee, honeybee, dragonfly, and lush florals. Each element was carefully chosen to celebrate nature’s vital pollinators and their role in Dufferin County’s important ecosystems,” reads a statement from the OBIA announcing the new art display.

“The mural also carries a personal tribute — it honours Alice Sandra Parkinson (Sandy), the mother of the property owner, who had a deep love for dragonflies. Her memory lives on through the magnificent dragonfly at the heart of the design.”

The new mural is next to an older mural, “Sandy’s Garden,” which depicts a colourful meadow. The two pieces complement one another, with “The Pollinators” acting as a close-up of “Sandy’s Garden.”

“Together, the two pieces tell a beautiful visual story of life, growth, and connection,” said the OBIA.

Residents and visitors to the community are encouraged by the OBIA to stop by 106 Broadway to view the mural and take in its beauty up close.

