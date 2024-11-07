Police seek public’s help in solving Orangeville home invasion, robbery investigation

By Sam Odrowski

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are seeking assistance from the public in solving a home invasion and robbery investigation in Orangeville.

Officers were dispatched to a residence on Bailey Drive in Orangeville for a home invasion in progress on Nov. 3, shortly before 5 a.m.

Suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival, according to a press release from the Dufferin OPP.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that unknown suspects forcefully entered the residence. Once inside they demanded valuables from the victim,” said Dufferin OPP’s press release.

Residents are being encouraged by police to review their camera footage or dash cam for any suspicious activity between 11 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2 and 4:30 to 5:10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3.

Bailey Drive, Blind Line, Scott Drive, Lisa Marie Drive, Rebecca Drive and Faith Drive are of particular interest to Dufferin OPP for solving this investigation.

The home invasion investigation is ongoing by the Dufferin OPP Major Crime Unit with the assistance from the OPP Forensic Identification Unit (FIS).

Anyone with information in relation to the home invasion is asked to contact the Dufferin Major Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122.

Information can also be provided anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Information provided to Crime Stoppers is anonymous and those who provide tips will never have to testify.

“The effects of crime can be emotionally and physically devastating,” said Dufferin OPP’s press release.

Anyone in need of support related to crime can contact Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services at 905-951-3838.

