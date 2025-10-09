Police cruiser stuck by driver while attempting to reverse, impaired driving charges laid

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have charged an Orangeville resident with impaired driving-related offences after they struck a police cruiser while attempting to reverse.

On Oct. 3, shortly after 11 p.m., officers responded to a fail-to-remain motor vehicle collision in the area of Sherwood Street in Orangeville.

A short time later, officers located the suspect vehicle. While attempting to get the driver’s attention, the individual reversed directly into a fully marked police cruiser. Officers observed signs of impairment, and an impaired driving investigation was initiated.

As a result, Gagandeep Brar, 38, from Orangeville, has been charged with the following offences:

• Failure or refusal to comply with demand

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Dangerous operation

• Failure to stop after accident

• Driving while under suspension (two counts)

• Driver – fail to properly wear seat belt

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. Their driver’s licence have been suspended, and their vehicle has been impounded.

The listed charges have not been proven in court.

