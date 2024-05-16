Pizza Nova to fundraise for Orangeville Food Bank with upcoming grand opening

May 16, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Those looking to dine in Orangeville now have an additional option when searching for pizza.

Pizza Nova has opened at 40 Broadway and is holding a grand opening celebration on May 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., that will serve as a fundraiser for the Orangeville Food Bank.

For the grand opening ceremony at Pizza Nova there will be an official ribbon-cutting ceremony and special deals such as medium pizzas for $5.99 (plus tax), with $1 from every pizza sold during the event going to Orangeville Food Bank.

The Orangeville Food Bank has seen a 41 per cent increase in the number of people accessing it over the last year.

The new Pizza Nova location is owned and operated by seasoned franchisee Steve Wahab.

Wahab has worked with Pizza Nova for nearly two decades. The opening of the Orangeville restaurant marks his second location, with his first located at 10886 Hurontario St., Brampton, Ont.

“I have been part of the Pizza Nova family since 1995, starting as a pizzamaker at Pizza Nova’s Bolton location and eventually stepping into the franchisee role in Brampton,” said Wahab. “Opening a second location in Orangeville is not just an expansion—it’s a homecoming. This new store allows us to serve another community with the same dedication to quality and service that defines Pizza Nova.”

President of Pizza Nova, Domenic Primucci, congratulated Wahab on opening the new location.

“With Steve’s extensive experience and passion, we are excited to see him bring our brand to the amazing community of Orangeville, offering a taste of Italy to more Ontarians,” said Primucci.

