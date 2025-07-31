General News

Palgrave United Community Kitchen ‘Dirt to Delicious’ camp returns in August

July 31, 2025

By Riley Murphy

There’s still time to register for Palgrave United Community Kitchen’s (PUCK) last Dirt to Delicious (D2D) Summer Day Camp for the 2025 Summer.

The camp will run from August 11 to 15, for children ages 8 to 12.

At D2D, campers will learn valuable cooking and baking skills, make new friends, explore different cuisines, and learn about local agriculture.

When they’re not cooking, campers enjoy both indoor and outdoor games and hikes, personalizing their aprons, and getting a break from the heat with some water games.

In the July camp, the campers travelled around the world with their cooking.

They made pizza, Greek wraps, salad kits, garlic bread, tacos, bruschetta, and many other dishes.

Maureen Ramsay, a volunteer with PUCK, shared that often during the camp, kids get to experience food and cuisines they haven’t tried before.

Another aspect of the camp is the day trip to Albion Hills Community Farm, where the campers can learn about local agriculture and the importance of sustainable farming.

The trip offers the opportunity to learn about different aspects of food harvesting and local produce.

In the most recent camp, kids were able to suit up and check out the bees and monarch meadows.

The activities are tailored to the farm’s seasonal activities.

Ramsay noted a significant aspect of the camp is the diverse range of cooking and food knowledge among the campers.

The farm acts as another part of that, she said, and the campers can discuss the food web, where food comes from, and much more.

Alongside the food web, one of the essential things the campers learn is food safety.

Ramsay said they put a lot of emphasis on things like washing hands, knife safety, and washing dishes.

When it comes to local produce, the campers learn how to wash and prepare their food, as well as how to tell when something is “fresh.”

“They used rosemary and basil from the garden, and zucchini from the garden to make zucchini brownies,” shared Ramsay. “They were able to associate those things with what we were growing.”

The camp and kitchen work also teaches the valuable tool of cooperation and working in teams.

At the end of the last camp, parents were able to attend, and Ramsay said the kids enjoyed when their parents got to see them in their chef’s apron.

“The kids really liked the special events. They really, really enjoy working towards that goal.”

She said the camp is something different than most, with a strong mix of inside and outside time.

To register, visit palgravekitchen.org/event/dirt2delicious-camp-august-2025.


