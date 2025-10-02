Pair of fundraisers coming to Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre

October 2, 2025 · 0 Comments
Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre is holding a couple of fundraisers in the coming months.
The Fall Draw for Paws 50/50 Lottery is taking place on Nov. 18, in support of animals in need. Those who purchase a 50/50 ticket will have a chance to win a jackpot of $75,000 or more. Last year’s lottery winner took home more than $127,000, making a significant impact across Ontario for animals in need. Tickets are available online at ontariospcalottery.ca.
The 5th Annual Cold Noses Warm Wishes Online Holiday Auction runs from Nov. 26to Dec. 3. Thanks to the incredible generosity of local businesses and community members, last year’s auction raised nearly $3,000 to help animals in need.
This year, the Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre is aiming even higher, expanding the variety of gifts up for bid and working to raise even more vital funds to support animals in our community.