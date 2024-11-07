Owner of Kumon Math and Reading Centre in Bolton acquires Orangeville location

November 7, 2024

By Sam Odrowski

The owner of an after-school learning centre in Bolton recently acquired the Orangeville location and is enjoying offering services in the community she resides.

Orangeville resident Patricia Lagace took over the local Kumon Learning Centre (210 Broadway, Unit 109) at the beginning of October when its previous owner was looking to retire.

Kumon focuses on educating learners from three years old through high school about how to do math and read. But more than that, its instructors teach its students how to learn.

“What we do is we foster independent learning skills. We want to teach kids how to learn on their own, developing their confidence, self-discipline and perseverance,” explained Lagace.

She has been teaching Kumon’s curriculum for nearly 25 years. Not long after Lagace started, she developed a passion for teaching its programs and helping students reach their goals.

“I fell in love with working with the kids there,” she said.

After just six months of teaching in Orangeville, 24 years ago, Kumon approached Lagace to run its centre in Caledon East, which she ran for the 12 years that followed. But once an opportunity came up to run the centre in Bolton (12612 Highway 50, Unit 6), she had to close the Caledon East location and put all her focus on the Bolton one, which she has done for the last 13 years. Now the Bolton location teaches roughly 330 kids.

While Kumon Orangeville teaches just 35 kids currently, Lagace is shifting her focus toward building up the staff and number of learners she can help locally while maintaining a quality operation in Bolton.

Many children and youth were impacted by a significant amount of learning loss through the COVID-19 pandemic and being forced to learn remotely, which isn’t as effective as an in-person experience for a lot of students.

Kumon is helping these students, as well as others who may have well through the pandemic but are currently falling behind to catch up and achieve success in their studies.

With the recent change in ownership at the Kumon Centre in Orangeville, Lagace is still getting to know the learners there and is working on recruiting staff.

It’s a family business with her children now teaching in Orangeville. They learned through Kumon themselves when they were younger and have taught at the Bolton location for years.

“The plan is to grow [the Orangeville Kumon Centre] and hopefully be able to open up more days as we grow,” said Lagace, who noted the centre is open every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The Bolton location runs four days a week – Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

To learn more about the Kumon Learning Centre in Orangeville, call (289) 961-0900 or for the Bolton location, contact (647) 960-8976.

