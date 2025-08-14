Over 40 firefighters extinguish large field fire in Mono amid dry, windy conditions

By Sam Odrowski

A fast-moving field fire in Mono scorched five acres of land by the time Orangeville Fire Service arrived at the scene to extinguish the blaze on Aug. 7.

The fire broke out on a property along 1st Line EHS, Mono, and spread rapidly due to dry and windy conditions. The Orangeville Fire Service called in mutual aid, and roughly 40 firefighters from Caledon, Shelburne, Rosemont, and Grand Valley Fire joined in to stamp out the fire before it reached a nearby farm building, agricultural equipment or adjacent field.

Orangeville Fire’s response began shortly after 3:30 p.m., and the blaze was extinguished in under one hour. Firefighters remained on the scene for an additional hour to ensure the fire didn’t re-ignite.

“Due to the intense heat and physical demands, we established work cycles to rotate fire crews, ensuring adequate rehabilitation and hydration. There were no injuries reported among the firefighters,” said Orangeville Fire Chief John Snider

“This incident highlights the strength of our collaborative partnership and robust mutual aid plan with neighboring fire departments in Dufferin County and Caledon. Our seamless coordination was crucial in managing this challenging fire.”

The fire appears to have started accidentally by farm equipment operating in the field.

Chief Snider said it’s important to note that a fire ban is currently in place across Dufferin County, including the communities of Mono, East Garafraxa, Shelburne, and Amaranth. While Orangeville is not currently included in the fire ban, residents are urged to exercise caution if they do light a recreational fire.

“While this [field] fire was accidental, it underscores how quickly fires can spread in dry conditions. The burn ban will remain until significant rain or cooler weather occurs,” said Chief Snider.

The ban covers all open-air burning, which includes bonfires, recreational fires, construction burns or any type of outdoor fire.

Approved gas-fired and charcoal barbecues are still permitted for use at this time.

