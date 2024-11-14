Otters Swim Club kicks off season with record-breaking Spooky Splash Meet

The Orangeville Otters Swim Club celebrated an exceptional start to the season at their Otters Spooky Splash, the first meet hosted at the Alder Recreation Centre in four years.

The event showcased incredible talent, dedication, and community spirit, drawing accolades from visiting clubs and attendees alike.

The Otters would like to give a special thanks to Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post and council members, who attended the event on Saturday (Oct. 26) to show their support for local athletes, with Mayor Post kicking off the ceremonial first race.

“Their ongoing support for local sports and community events continues to make a difference for our young athletes and their families,” said Ashley Riddall, Orangeville Otters Swim Club coach.

She said the success of the meet was a team effort, beginning with the meticulous work of the swim meet management team and the invaluable support of volunteers.

“Their dedication and enthusiasm ensured the event ran smoothly, making it a weekend to remember,” said Riddall.

The Otters’ 13-to 18-year-old swimmers set the tone for the Spooky Splash Swim Meet, delivering standout performances and thrilling relay races, she noted.

“The excitement continued with the 12-and-under group, where 85 per cent of races resulted in personal best times. Notably, 55 athletes braved new events, swimming with determination and setting a high standard for the season,” Riddall said. “The team’s hard work over the past seven weeks paid off, with many athletes achieving Regional, Ontario Age Group, and Ontario Swim Championships qualifications.”

Several club records were also broken at the event, which reflects the Orangeville Otters’ dedication to the sport and commitment to training.

“But the Otters Spooky Splash was more than just a competition,” said Riddall. “It was a celebration of teamwork, camaraderie, and community, creating memories that will fuel the Otters throughout the season.”

She added, “The Orangeville Otters Swim Club extends heartfelt thanks firstly to the town for helping us put on such a great first event and to our committed parents, dedicated volunteers, and talented coaching staff, as well as to our swimmers, whose determination and sportsmanship made the meet a memorable experience.

“This is just the beginning of what promises to be a season filled with hard work, achievement, and support for one another. Here’s to another season of excellence for the Otters!”

