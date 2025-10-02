Orangeville’s ninth annual autism walk brings community together in support of inclusivity

Fendley Park was abuzz with activity last Sunday, Sept. 28, as organizations from across Dufferin-Caledon gathered to raise money for autism support groups across the region. This year marked the first time the walk operated completely independently.

Previously held under the national Autism Speaks Canada Walk banner, the event is now run locally by the Dufferin Autism Committee in collaboration with Inclusive Perspectives Sensory Gym. With Autism Speaks Canada no longer operating in the country, all funds raised will remain in Dufferin to support local families and programs.

The event was organized by volunteers, committee members, committee founder Karrie Lynn Daponte, Inclusive Perspective’s owner Tori Spiteri, Walk Ambassador Theo, and his parents, Brooke and Mark. The walk brought together families, organizations, and community members for a day of connection and celebration.

Before the walk kicked off, Daponte addressed the crowd and expressed her gratitude.

“Thank you all so much,” she said. “It means so much that everybody came out. There are just too many names to announce, like our volunteers doing all that running around and planning since April.”

“I also want to thank Tori from Inclusive Perspectives for collaborating with us, because without them, we wouldn’t have been able to do this. She made this event possible so that we can try and have as many social groups as we can with the money fundraised today.”

After Daponte finished, Theo, the 2025 walk ambassador, was introduced. Theo was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) several years ago and is technically non-verbal.

Theo’s father, Mark, then introduced himself and spoke about their journey.

“It’s been interesting, joining a community that is technically – the term being on a spectrum, because you don’t really know where you fit,” he said. “Everyone’s a little bit different. You’re not in this group, you’re not in that group. But it’s events like this that are able to bring people together, and we can share our differences and kind of create that community we want.”

Mark added, “Theo’s journey has been a unique one for our family. We’ve been adjusting as we go. It’s a pleasure to be a part of Theo’s world and how he sees things differently, and trying to figure out how I can bring the same happiness to his world as he brings to mine and our family.”

After concluding his speech, the microphone was turned back over to the walk organizers, who asked for everyone participating in the walk to make their way to the starting line. Once everyone was in position, the crowd counted down together, and with Theo and his family leading the way, they began their almost 3-kilometer walk.

When they returned, guests were invited to enjoy a wide variety of family-friendly activities spread across the park, including a bouncy castle, children’s book readings, a dance performance, and complimentary food and drinks. Local art vendors were also on site, selling handmade and locally sourced products, including custom 3D-printed toys and models.

Alongside the fun, a number of support groups and services were present. Inclusive Perspectives Sensory Gym, a first-time collaborator, highlighted its work creating a safe and welcoming space for kids and families with diverse abilities. The organization specializes in helping participants develop skills in a space that isn’t overstimulating or stressful. Gym owner Tori Spiteri said it was originally lacking in the community.

Art as Therapy was also present. A community-based practice with locations in Orangeville, Milton, and Brampton, they provide art, drama, and expressive arts therapy for children, teens, and adults. They provide programs ranging from individual sessions to group and family therapy. Art as Therapy’s expressed goal is to foster connection, resilience, and healing while supporting local families through accessible and inclusive care.

Despite operating on its own for the first time, the Dufferin Autism Walk was a success. Around 100 participants took part in the walk, and families spent the afternoon enjoying activities and learning about autism support in the community.

For those interested in learning more about the Dufferin Autism Committee and its initiatives, including the annual walk, visit their Instagram page @dufferinautismwalk for updates on events, volunteer opportunities and community news. Families and individuals looking for autism-focused programs or support services in the area can also explore inclusiveperspectives.ca, and artastherapy.ca.

