Orangeville’s Accessibility Champion Award winners presented with awards

By Sam Odrowski

The individuals in Orangeville who champion accessibility throughout the year are being recognized.

Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post and Councillor Rick Stevens hosted the 2024 Accessibility Champion Awards at Orangeville Town Hall on May 29, and handed them out to residents who have demonstrated a passion for making an accessible community.

“Access Orangeville was thrilled to receive eight outstanding nominations for the Accessibility Champion Awards this year,” said Councillor Rick Stevens, committee chair. “The organizations and individuals recognized go above and beyond to ensure our community is inclusive and accessible.”

Mayor Post proclaimed May 26 to June 1 as National Accessibility Week, during the event.

National Accessibility Week promotes accessibility in communities and workplaces, celebrating the progress that has been made, and inspiring people to break down accessibility barriers further.

The three award recipients this year are:

James Jackson

James Jackson has taken on larger roles that help make Orangeville more accessible over the past few years.

“As current co-chair of Access Orangeville and chair of the Community Improvement Committee, he is always ready to help others on the journey towards accessibility,” said the Town of Orangeville in a press release.

The Healing Moon

The Healing Moon goes above and beyond when it comes to providing a safe, inclusive shopping experience.

“They work with local support businesses to ensure customers with neurodiversities and disabilities can receive service in inclusive ways, as well as hosting community classes where all are welcome,” said the Town of Orangeville in a press release.

B Social – Community Living Dufferin (CLD)

For the past five years, B Social has been servicing Dufferin County at café locations and concession stands. Launched in 2018, B Social is an initiative run by CLD in partnership with Family Transition Place and Dufferin Child and Family Services.

“The initiative was created to provide equal opportunities for members of the community with barriers to employment,” said the Town of Orangeville in a press release.

B Social is a nonprofit entity under CLD providing paid employment and job training in various venues in Dufferin County to those looking to enter or re-enter the workforce in an environment suited to meet each person’s individual needs. As of 2024, B Social employs over 30 people. Nominations for the Accessibility Champion Awards are announced annually in the Spring, with the award presentations held during National Accessibility Week. Follow the Town on social media or online at orangeville.ca for next year’s announce

