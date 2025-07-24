Orangeville woman starts movement, seeking recording of her late father’s voice

July 24, 2025 · 0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Cathie Clarence has started a movement called #FindDadsVoice in the hopes of finding a recording of her late father’s voice.

“I lost the last recording I had of him, and now I would give anything just to hear him again — even just one word,” the Orangeville resident wrote in an email to the Free Press.

“My dad taught gun safety and conservation across Ontario, and I believe someone out there might have a recording of him from a course, a show, a meeting … anything.”

Robert Edward Lane Clarence, known by most as Bob, was born in Etobicoke and grew up in the west end of Toronto. He went to Thistletown Collegiate Institute and eventually moved to Orangeville where he started his family and lived the rest of his life.

Bob was an outdoorsman, hunter, and teacher. Over the years he taught firearms acquisition licence and then possession and acquisition licence firearm safety courses. He helped stock local fishing ponds and served as president of a hunters and anglers club.

Bob battled skin cancer in his late 20s and was later diagnosed with colon cancer. He died in October 2021.

“He was deeply involved in the community — always helping others prepare for hunting season, teaching responsibility and safety, and volunteering his time,” said Clarence.

As much of an involved community member, Bob also fostered a close relationship with his daughter, Cathie.

“We were incredibly close,” she said. “He was my rock, my best friend, and the one person I could always count on. We shared everything — meals, stories, drives, jokes. He wasn’t always the most emotional guy, but his love came through in everything he did.”

Bob left a final recording for this daughter before he died in which he said: “I want everyone to know that I love my daughter Kathy so very much … even though she’s a pain in my a**.”

“That’s the kind of love we had. Real, strong, and full of heart,” said Clarence.

The recording of Bob’s last message has since been lost.

Speaking with the Free Press, Clarence noted the impact finding a recording of her father’s voice would have for her family.

“His voice is the one thing I can’t get back — and not being able to hear it feels like losing him all over again. It’s like there’s a hole in the world where he used to be. Just to hear one word … it would give me something I could hold on to. Something I could pass on to my son, so he knows what his grandfather sounded like. This search is about more than just me — it’s about memory, legacy, and not letting the ones we love disappear completely,” said Clarence.

Anyone who may have a recording of Bob Clarence’s voice is asked to reach out to Cathie Clarence by emailing, iamcatclarence@gmail.com.

