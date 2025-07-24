General News

Orangeville woman starts movement, seeking recording of her late father’s voice

July 24, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Cathie Clarence has started a movement called #FindDadsVoice in the hopes of finding a recording of her late father’s voice.

“I lost the last recording I had of him, and now I would give anything just to hear him again — even just one word,” the Orangeville resident wrote in an email to the Free Press.

“My dad taught gun safety and conservation across Ontario, and I believe someone out there might have a recording of him from a course, a show, a meeting … anything.”

Robert Edward Lane Clarence, known by most as Bob, was born in Etobicoke and grew up in the west end of Toronto. He went to Thistletown Collegiate Institute and eventually moved to Orangeville where he started his family and lived the rest of his life. 

Bob was an outdoorsman, hunter, and teacher. Over the years he taught firearms acquisition licence and then possession and acquisition licence firearm safety courses. He helped stock local fishing ponds and served as president of a hunters and anglers club. 

Bob battled skin cancer in his late 20s and was later diagnosed with colon cancer.  He died in October 2021. 

“He was deeply involved in the community — always helping others prepare for hunting season, teaching responsibility and safety, and volunteering his time,” said Clarence. 

As much of an involved community member, Bob also fostered a close relationship with his daughter, Cathie. 

“We were incredibly close,” she said. “He was my rock, my best friend, and the one person I could always count on. We shared everything — meals, stories, drives, jokes. He wasn’t always the most emotional guy, but his love came through in everything he did.” 

Bob left a final recording for this daughter before he died in which he said: “I want everyone to know that I love my daughter Kathy so very much … even though she’s a pain in my a**.”

“That’s the kind of love we had. Real, strong, and full of heart,” said Clarence. 

The recording of Bob’s last message has since been lost. 

Speaking with the Free Press, Clarence noted the impact finding a recording of her father’s voice would have for her family.

“His voice is the one thing I can’t get back — and not being able to hear it feels like losing him all over again. It’s like there’s a hole in the world where he used to be. Just to hear one word … it would give me something I could hold on to. Something I could pass on to my son, so he knows what his grandfather sounded like. This search is about more than just me — it’s about memory, legacy, and not letting the ones we love disappear completely,” said Clarence. 

Anyone who may have a recording of Bob Clarence’s voice is asked to reach out to Cathie Clarence by emailing, iamcatclarence@gmail.com.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Amanda Street residents hold block party in memory of beloved 91-year-old neighbour

By Sam Odrowski Neighbours of an Orangeville resident who passed away earlier this year celebrated what would have been her 92nd birthday. Gertrud Evans was ...

Orangeville Art Group featured in new exhibit celebrating 70th anniversary

By Paula Brown Dufferin residents have the opportunity to celebrate seven decades of artistry in the community at the hands of a local not-for-profit arts ...

Family Transition Place to hold open house marking 40th anniversary

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Family Transition Place (FTP) is celebrating 40 years of work in the community, and to show their appreciation ...

Inaugural Earth & Fire: Clay and Glass Festival coming to Museum of Dufferin

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Museum of Dufferin (MoD) is bringing together talented artisans from across the province to showcase their unique ...

OBIA pauses Taste of Orangeville and In Good Spirits amidst changing business landscape

By Sam Odrowski A couple of annual events in the community are being put on pause this year. Taste of Orangeville, which was first hosted ...

Town consultant affirms Rotary Park is accessible

By JAMES MATTHEWS             Despite concerns from the town’s advisory committee, Orangeville’s redeveloped Rotary Park will be fully accessible. And such assurances were given by a ...

Accessibility advocates question consultation process around Rotary Parkn redevelopment

By JAMES MATTHEWS Rotary Park’s new beginning in Orangeville isn’t shaping up to be idyllic blue-sky swings and baseball games. Some people who lobby to ...

Local woman named weight-loss queen of Ontario after dropping 111 lbs

By JAMES MATTHEWS Weight loss can be daunting for many people. But what if all it took to achieve a significant weight reduction was little ...

Local groups to host rally opposing Bills 5 and 17 on Saturday

By Riley Murphy On Thursday, June 5, Royal Assent was granted to both Bill 5, the Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act, and Bill ...

Province commits $9.5 million to enhance transit between Orangeville and Dundalk

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Residents, businesses and visitors across Grey, Bruce and Dufferin counties can look forward to rural transit enhancements over ...