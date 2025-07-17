Orangeville U8 ball hockey team wins silver in Provincials

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Warriors U8 ball hockey team have won silver in the Ontario provincial competition held at the Paramount and Erin Mills arena in Mississauga on July 4-6.

Fifteen team members entered the final game as an undefeated team in the tournament after putting out a stellar overall effort during each game.

They lost the final by a single goal when they were up against the Mississauga Wolves for the title.

The final score was 4-3.

This is the second year in a row the Orangeville U8 team has played in the provincials. Last year, they won gold in the event.

“The boys did amazing and came together as a team,” said Hazel Mendoza, whose son plays for the team. “They made us all proud and represented the Town of Orangeville with heart, fortitude, and team spirit.”

It has been a winning season for the U8 team. They won all four of their exhibition games and won their first four games at the provincial championships.

The team is fortunate to have a good coaching staff that guided them through the season.

Coach Matt Rudnicki is an experienced worldwide ball hockey coach and Team Canada player.

Coaches Drew Patton and Chad McDonald, who led last year’s team to gold in the same division, also provided experience and coaching.

The youngest coach, 14-year-old Sydney Oddie, also helped the team win gold last year.

The Warriors play in the Orangeville Minor Ball Hockey League at Tony Rose Arena and the Alder Street Arena during the spring and summer season.

