Orangeville to tighten clean yards standards

June 26, 2025 · 0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Orangeville’s new Clean Yards Bylaw could enable faster compliance for common complaints and focus the Property Standards Bylaw on occupant safety and structural matters.

But maintaining one’s yard to the prescribed standard may ultimately hinder biodiversity, according to Orangeville resident Matthew Smith.

Common complaints addressed by the proposed changes include such gripes as long grass, standing water, derelict vehicles, refuse, debris and snow removal from a property.

James Bramley, the town’s licensing and bylaw enforcement supervisor, walked Orangeville Town Council through the proposed change during its June 23 meeting.

The enforcement process will begin with an inspection conducted after a complaint or observation. An Order to Comply will be issued if a violation is found, which includes the work required and a deadline for compliance.

There is no minimum timeline for compliance.

There is no appeal function and the municipality may act or prosecute if compliance is not achieved.

“It would be a staff consideration, an administrative consideration to deal with that,” Bramley said.

The Town can complete remedial work at the property and the costs will be invoiced to the property owner. Or the town could avail of court services.

Fees may be added to the tax roll under Section 446 of the Municipal Act. A Charge or Penalty Notice may also be issued.

Bramley said the department received 278 property standards complaints in 2024. And about 180 of those were related to trash and grass that was too tall.

“It’s something that is very prevalent and a majority of these calls are coming through with these minor complaints,” he said.

Bramley added that the bylaw tweaks should expedite the process to deal with them.

Last year, an average of about 26 days was required to close a related file.

“We want to get out to the complainants, we want to get out and address these issues that the neighbourhoods are bringing up and be able to fix them in a quicker time so we don’t get those phone calls (of) why isn’t anything happening yet?” he said.

Some of the rules around property maintenance include keeping grass under six inches. As well, weeds listed in the Noxious Weed Act must be removed, and properties must be free of dead or unsafe trees and pest infestations.

Trees and shrubs can’t obstruct sidewalks, roads, sewers, traffic signs, or sightlines.

Fill on a property must not be unleveled longer than seven days.

“On our property, we have had dead limbs fall from overgrown poplar trees doing minor damage to our property,” said Orangeville resident Christopher Cox said in an email to council. “Our next-door neighbour has had even more limbs.

“This is a danger to persons and pets and there is obvious further potential in that there are many dead limbs waiting for a wind or ice storm to bring them down.”

Smith, who is a member of the town’s Sustainable Orangeville Committee, suggested the six-inch maximum allowable height for grass and vegetation may conflict with the town’s status as a pollinator-friendly centre.

“You’re basically just clear-cutting,” Smith said. “That doesn’t allow for any sort of biodiversity. Even the clover I have growing in my lawn, when it flowers it goes beyond six inches and that sustains quite a bit of insect life.

“As well, it’s good to leave debris around your yard for insects too, over-winter.”

Smith said the proposed legislation may need to be reworded.

“Just as a thought and feedback for you, I don’t know why it (the proposed bylaw) would go to the sustainability committee,” Deputy Mayor Todd Taylor said. “This is where it comes. This is the public meeting.”

Readers Comments (0)