Orangeville shortens new legislated budgeting process

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Orangeville council and staff are trying to keep the annual budget process close to past practice, despite provisions afforded by Strong Mayor Powers.

The town streamlined the process it will pursue to ink the 2026 municipal capital and operating budget. Review timelines will be shortened from recent legislative changes under the Strong Mayor Powers provision in the Municipal Act.

As Orangeville is a designated municipality under that provision, Mayor Lisa Post is responsible for developing a budget. But she has delegated that responsibility to staff, which has been the process in the past.

Post has said she doesn’t want anything to do with the Strong Mayor Powers that were imposed upon some Ontario municipalities by the crowd at Queen’s Park. And that’s why town staff have been tasked with drafting next year’s budget, as usual.

“However, I’ve learned that, even though the budget is delegated back to staff to present, it’s still the mayor’s budget because we haven’t gotten rid of the Strong Mayor Powers here in Orangeville,” said Councillor Debbie Sherwood, a former town treasurer.

“I have delegated all of the components of Strong Mayor Powers that I am able to,” Post said. “There are certain components within the legislation that do not allow delegation.”

The proposed timeline seeks to reduce council’s legislated amendment period from 30 days to 10 days, and beefs up efficiency by aligning budget adoption with the start of the budget year. That allows for budget tabling and final adoption in December.

The mayor can veto budget amendments up to 10 days following the amendment period. Under the proposed timeline, it is recommended that this window be shortened to five days.

There is also an override period whereby the council can override a mayor’s veto with a two-thirds majority. The proposed timeline allows for a day for such override votes.

Overall, the proposed timeline aligns closely with approval timelines of previous years, according to a report to council on Aug. 11.

“We are doing our best as staff to work around the Strong Mayor Powers while still having to follow the legislation,” Post said. “We’re trying to keep things as status quo as possible but, until the province makes the decision to rescind the legislation in its entirety, there are things that I am not allowed to delegate.”

“Council can amend the mayor’s budget,” said Raylene Martell, the town’s clerk. “So it’s no different than what happened last year.”

The difference is that the mayor can veto any amendments. The budget will return to council, which can then try to override the mayor’s veto.

Post said keeping with timelines outlined in the Strong Mayor Powers legislation would not yield a 2026 budget until possibly February. Adhering to past practice could enable budget approval in December, depending on debated items.

