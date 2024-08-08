Orangeville resident wins close to $80,000 with LOTTO 6/49

August 8, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

An Orangeville man recently won nearly $80,000.

Bernard Kent took home $78,261.10 in the July 6, 2024 LOTTO 6/49 Draw when he claimed the second prize.

“Bernard has been playing the lottery with OLG for quite some time,” said OLG in a press release. “He especially enjoys playing LOTTO 6/49 and LOTTO MAX. Bernard selects numbers based on significant birthdays, and occasionally uses QUICK PICKS. His dedication to his special numbers now has him celebrating his first big win!”

Kent’s winning ticket was purchased at Liuson Convenience Store on Brenda Boulevard in Orangeville.

“I was in bed in the morning when I checked my ticket on the OLG App,” Kent said when picking up his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing! I had to check my ticket on other devices to make sure it was real. I was so happy and excited in that moment.”

When asked how it feels to win the lottery, Bernard said, “It’s definitely a shock and it keeps you up at night.”

With his windfall, Bernard plans to explore Canada.

