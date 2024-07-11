Orangeville resident wins $53,261 with LOTTO 6/49

July 11, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

An Orangeville man won over $50,000 in a recent LOTTO 6/49 draw.

Robert Roper claimed the second prize in the June 5 draw, worth $53,261.

Roper, a member of the Canadian Armed Forces, has played the lottery with OLG for about 20 years.

He is now celebrating his first big win.

“Every time I have my tickets validated, the store clerk likes to joke with me, asking, ‘Is it going to be $5 million?’ My response is always, ‘Hoping for $5!’ and we have a good laugh,” Robert said, while visiting the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

“This time, the lottery terminal froze! I was anxious in the moment as I waited for OLG to call, but when I saw the prize amount, I was happy and grateful. It was very exciting.”

Robert said his win will be put towards his retirement.

Robert’s winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Dixie Road in Mississauga.

Readers Comments (0)