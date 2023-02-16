General News

Orangeville resident found shortly after being declared missing

February 16, 2023   ·   0 Comments

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A young adult man reported missing earlier in the week has been found safe and sound.

Dufferin OPP issued a missing person alert on Monday (Feb. 15) shortly after 6 p.m., for a 23-year-old male last seen earlier in the day on Townline in Orangeville. Police said the individual’s family was concerned for his well-being. 

Officers requested the assistance of media partners and the public to help search for the individual. 

In a statement update issued two hours after the missing persons alert was released, police reported that the individual had been located safe and sound. 

Police thanked both the public and media partners for their assistance in the matter. 



         


