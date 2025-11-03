Orangeville recognizes legacy of library CEO Darla Fraser

By Joshua Drakes

Friends and colleagues gathered on Oct. 21 at the Orangeville Public Library on Mill Street to honor and congratulate CEO Darla Fraser on her retirement after 15 years of dedicated service to the local library.

Library board chair Peter LeBlanc said the library wouldn’t be what it is without Fraser’s 15 years of commitment.

“What can I say about Darla? She’s been running the ship [for] 15 years now, and we’re headed in the direction that we are because of her hard work and dedication. She is fiercely passionate about everything that our library stands for,” said LeBlanc.

Under her leadership, the Orangeville Public Library has undergone a radical transformation, adapting to the needs of a modern, growing community and becoming a welcoming place for everyone.

From a total makeover with renovations, such as the addition of a kids zone called Storyland, creatively marked by giant books around its entrance, to a communal living room area with a fireplace, the library has embraced the sense of community that marks Orangeville’s downtown hub.

LeBlanc said that this is thanks to her ability to bring the right people together to do the right jobs to make her ideas work.

“She is a connector,” he said. “She brings people together, not just in our community, but in our neighboring areas as well. It’s her sheer passion and advocacy for the library that make these connections happen.”

LeBlanc said one of his favourite projects he worked on with Fraser is the upcoming Exploratorium. The new area will open at the Alder St. branch and will be centered on new and old technologies, exploring how they can support local businesses and further education.

“It’s called the Exploratorium because people can come in to learn about different types of technology, whether that’s digital, like computers, music creation, podcasting, or even book binding or sewing,” he said. “I’m thinking of young entrepreneurs that might create their prototype products there, and all of it is guided by our on-site specialists.”

He continued by saying that Fraser remains reluctant to take credit for it, insisting that it was only through a team effort that any of her projects could have succeeded.

“At our last meeting, I told her that she’s leaving a wonderful legacy here,” he said. “And she insisted, ‘Well it was us as a team, it was all teamwork,’ and I said, ‘Look, yes, it’s teamwork, but somebody led that teamwork,’ and that was her.”

These sentiments were shared by Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post, who spoke warmly about Fraser and her work during a speech at the event on Oct 21.

“It is an absolute privilege to be here, and to celebrate the retirement of our one and only Darla Fraser,” Mayor Post said. “Throughout her career, Darla has been more than a leader. She has been a champion of learning, a builder of community, and a tireless advocate for inclusivity.”

She said that it was Fraser who made the library what it is today. Through her tireless dedication, Orangeville’s library is setting trends across the province.

“She has transformed our library into so much more than a place for books; it’s a safe, welcoming space for all ages, backgrounds, and interests to connect, grow, and discover,” she said. “I can tell you firsthand about her passion for creating safe spaces and opening up access to information. Because of her leadership, Orangeville’s library isn’t just keeping pace with other libraries, it’s setting the standard.”

Councillor Joe Andrews, who has worked with Fraser for years, recalled the many changes she facilitated throughout her tenure.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Darla on many transformative projects over the years, both in my elected role and as principal of the Humber Polytechnic Orangeville Campus,” he said, pointing to the communal living room area. “It’s hard to believe it all started in this space, the first of three renovations. We knew the role of libraries was changing, and there was a need for a larger community gathering space.”

He said that Fraser’s cooperation with other organizations made it even more possible.

“In 2017 we made a beautiful children’s room, which was made with the help of the team from Theatre Orangeville,” he said. “In 2023, the new, fully accessible elevator was installed in a new lobby with a living wall and atrium. All of this would not have been what is now without the vibrant, beautiful vision of Darla.”

Fraser herself thanked everyone for their best wishes and support over the years and expressed excitement about where the library will go after she retires.

“Thank you, everybody, for coming. It has been my pleasure to serve the community in this capacity, and thank you for helping me bring my ideas alive,” she said. “I can’t take credit for anything. I didn’t do anything by myself; I had lots of ideas, but I put lots of smart people around me to make those ideas come to fruition.”

“It’s the staff here at the library who really make it alive every day,” Fraser added.

With a storied 15-year career behind her, Fraser will be remembered as a champion of learning, an advocate for accessibility, and a visionary who has inspired libraries at home and abroad for years to come.

